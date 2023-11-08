Real Housewives of Orange County alum Sean Burke accused his estranged wife, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, of not spending enough time with their children.

Sean, 50, filed documents in a California court on October 18 asking to reduce his child support payments to Braunwyn, 45. In the paperwork, he claimed that he has their children “without” Braunwyn for “2/3 of the time” because she has taken “personal vacations,” according to Page Six.

“Since this is half of the time we based child support on, I ask that it be adjusted to $3,000 ($750 per child),” Sean argued in the documents.

The former couple – who tied the knot in 2000 – share kids Bella, 23, Rowan, 21, Jacob, 18, twins Caden and Curren, 10, Koa, 8, and Hazel, 5.

Sean added that he has not yet paid the full child support and alimony he owes because his employer, ETT, “has not paid any of the $26K monthly due” because it is “late in payroll.”

A judge will weigh in on the matter on November 17.

Braunwyn filed for divorce from Sean in October 2022 after 23 years of marriage. She made the decision to end the marriage after she came out as gay in December 2020.

Following her split from Sean, the Bravo alum has since found love with Jennifer Spinner. The couple fell head over heels and got engaged in July after one year of dating.

“I’ve never been happier,” Braunwyn told People following the proposal. “Jen is my person. She said to me once, ‘How much do you love me?’ And I looked at her and said, ‘It’s not how much I love you. It’s how small I love you. I love you on a molecular level.’ And that’s really it. My DNA was made for her. I’m a thrilled to be able to say now, ‘This is my fiancée’ — just like I know, I’m going to one day be able to say, ‘This is my wife.’”

Sean Zanni/Getty Images for Marque and Hector

While the former reality star said she’s looking forward to marrying Jennifer, 39, she acknowledged that she will need to finalize her divorce from Sean before they walk down the aisle.

“Part of the reason I proposed now was because I now have an end date in my divorce; we’re about 80 days from it wrapping,” Braunwyn explained. “Before, the divorce seemed endless, like it would never happen, so we did things like exchange promise rings or have that Vegas wedding with Elvis in efforts to set intentions in our relationship. ‘This is what we are promising to each other. This is our commitment to start a life together.’ Now, it’s different. I proposed today knowing we can actually start planning a wedding. So it feels incredible.”