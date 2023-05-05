Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore sparked feud rumors with her costar Shereé Whitfield when she slammed her new boyfriend, Martell Holt. Keep scrolling to see Kenya’s comments, find out about their drama and more.

Are ‘RHOA’ Stars Kenya Moore and Sheree Whitfield Feuding?

The season 15 trailer for the Bravo show hints that Kenya and Shereé will have plenty of drama due to the Ohio native’s new romance with Martell.

While discussing Martell’s past dating experiences, Kenya claimed that he “tried to DM” her while he was still married to Melody Shari in the trailer.

The Love & Marriage: Huntsville star later approached Kenya about the allegations, though she didn’t take back her claims.

“You did it to your ex-wife, and you’re gonna do it to Shereé,” she said. “Once a cheater, always a cheater, you f–king piece of s–t.”

What Else Has ‘RHOA’ Star Kenya Moore Said About Sheree Whitfield’s Boyfriend?

Kenya implied that Martell is using Shereé for screen time while appearing on Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast in May 2023.

“Some people like to be on TV, you know, to have a little moment,” the TV personality said about Martell. “Yeah, some people like a moment.”

Kenya also shared insight about her past interactions with Martell. “You know, we had a sort of, like, little texting thing a while ago, which meant nothing to me,” she said.

“But I felt like … maybe I should tell her this just because I don’t want to feel like I’m keeping something from my really good friend,” Kenya explained about why she wanted to get involved in their relationship.

Shutterstock (2)

What Other Problems Have ‘RHOA’ Stars Kenya Moore and Sheree Whitfield Had?

During season 8 of the reality show, fans watched Kenya and Shereé feud over their mansions. Both of their homes made headlines for being over-the-top, which created a competitive relationship between the women.

However, Shereé downplayed the drama while talking to The Daily Dish in 2016. “It doesn’t run that deep for me,” she said at the time. “But I think she’s pretty passionate about it. It’s like honestly there really isn’t any competition or comparison. I mean we’re comparing apples and oranges.”

“At the end of the day, we are two very strong women who accomplished something that a lot of women won’t, so in that regard I praise her for that,” Shereé added. “But that’s about it.”