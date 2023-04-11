Coming for necks! The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Cynthia Bailey has been dropping thirst traps on Instagram and we can’t get over how amazing she looks! The former model showed off her best poses via Instagram in April 2023, while giving fans an update on her amazing weight loss journey.

The reality star shared that she gained 20 pounds ​amid the COVID-19 lockdown during the season 13 premiere of RHOA in December 2020. Three months prior, Cynthia shared she was on a weight loss journey in preparation for her wedding with ex-husband Mike Hill. At the time, the Bravolebrity was splitting her time between Los Angeles, where Mike lived, and Atlanta where she resides.

“I was here at Lake Bailey by myself, so I was able to, kind of, control what’s in the refrigerator,” she told Us Weekly in August 2020. “I was able to be healthy. I was able to like, you know, start exercising again and just get control over my diet and my eating.”

Almost three years later, Cynthia entered another weight loss journey – this time, she was all about sticking to a killer fitness routine!

“One of my New Year’s resolution was to start working out consistently with my trainer @teegymjunkie @litfitnutrition! I dropped the ball the first week, but I was determined to start this week. I had a great work out, and after I made her turn up with me to celebrate [sic]!” Cynthia captioned her first Instagram gym check-in on January 9, 2023.

The Bailey Wine Cellar CEO posted another workout clip the following day while being fully transparent on her health journey, admitting that she “sucks” at working out and hadn’t consistently worked out in “a very LONG while.” However, she walks a lot – sometimes for miles – to help gain a clear head. Although the exercise is good for her mind, Cynthia revealed she doesn’t lose weight from it.

“I am in terrible shape. So I promised myself to focus on being a BETTER ME (inside & out) for 2023 & actually from now on. So I committed to working out 3 days a week with a trainer. This was my first day working out with my trainer … she took it easy on me (well not that easy but a lil bit anyway lol) [sic],” she captioned her Instagram post. “I struggled a little because again, I am DEFINITELY out of shape. But I made it through. I did everything that she asked me to do. I am so proud that I actually have committed & did pretty well. Inspired & motivated to continue. Day 1 is the hardest & committing is the toughest [sic].”

One thing is for sure, Cynthia Bailey has obtained a newfound glow since entering her fitness girl era! See photos of her peachy weight loss transformation so far.