Former Real Housewives of New York City star Ramona Singer is really singing for her supper now!

As the one-time queen bee’s social calendar shrivels post reality TV, the 67-year-old is trying desperate measures.

“With party invitations dwindling, Ramona is frantic about fading into obscurity,” a source exclusively tells In Touch. “She misses the money, sure, but it’s the fame and the perks she’s pining for.”

Adds the insider, “She’s begging anyone who’ll listen to give her another shot!”

Ramona joined RHONY in its first season and remained with the show for 13 seasons before the series was rebooted with a new cast. She also starred in the first season of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, a spinoff featuring various Real Housewives, and last appeared on the show when she returned for season 4, which was released in December 2023.

Another source says Bravolebrities “never think the ride will end,” adding: “It’s a rude awakening when you’re kicked off the show and the phone stops ringing!”