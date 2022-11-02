Randall Emmett’s former assistant, Martin G’Blae, made several shocking claims against the producer in a lawsuit filed on Tuesday, November 1.

G’Blae, 29, alleged his responsibilities as an assistant at the production company Emmett/Furla Oasis included “paying Emmett’s prostitutes and drug dealers,” according to court documents obtained by In Touch.

G’Blae – who is suing Emmett, 51, for emotional stress damages, punitive damages and attorneys’ fees – also claimed that the 2 Guns producer brought cocaine to Puerto Rico while filming the 2021 film Midnight in the Switchgrass.

“Emmett had forgotten the code to the safe, so they had the hotel receptionist and a security guard open it. Inside, they found what appeared to be brick of cocaine,” the lawsuit stated.

Eric Charbonneau/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

“The other assistant quickly grabbed it, and they drove back to Emmett, fearing being pulled over and found with a brick of cocaine,” the legal paperwork continued. “When they gave it to Emmett, G’Blae told him forcefully to never put him in an unsafe and unlawful situation like that again.”

Additionally, G’Blae alleged that Emmett enlisted him to become involved in an “insurance fraud scam” after he was asked to file a claim for his missing Rolls-Royce. However, the ex-assistant insists the vehicle was never stolen.

While working at the company for the majority of 2020, G’Blae claimed Emmett treated him with racist behavior. The Irishman producer was accused of using the N-word when referring to 50 Cent, while he also allegedly called Cardi B as a “ratchet bitch.”

Shortly after the lawsuit was filed, Emmett’s attorney, Suann MacIsaac, denied G’Blae’s claims. “The allegations being made are beyond fictitious. Mr. G’Blae is a disgruntled former employee who was fired for cause,” MacIsaac said in a statement to In Touch on Wednesday, November 2. “During the last year he has tried to get thousands of dollars from Mr. Emmett for supposed unpaid expenses that he cannot substantiate. Mr. G’Blae will most definitely be held accountable for his actions in a courtroom.”

G’Blae, who is a practicing Muslim, went on to claim that Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent’s ex made active efforts to intentionally violate his religious beliefs. He recalled feeling “uncomfortable” when Emmett asked him to perform certain duties that involved playing poker, which goes against the Islam belief that gambling should be prohibited.

“Emmett still requested G’Blae to run poker-related errands for him approximately six more times, knowing it would make him uncomfortable and violate his religious beliefs,” the documents claimed.

“Once, in response to G’Blae’s declining to be involved with their poker games, [another EFO producer] Alex Eckert told G’Blae, ‘We’re not going around asking you to bomb planes, we’re asking you to deal cards,’” the lawsuit continued. “On information and belief, he was referring to harmful stereotypes that Muslims are terrorists.”