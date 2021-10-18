Did Lala Kent and Randall Emmett Split? What We Know Amid Cheating Rumors

Did Lala Kent and Randall Emmett split? The Vanderpump Rules star wiped her social media clean amid rumors her fiancé cheated.

Over the weekend, the 31-year-old — who shares daughter Ocean, 7 months, with Emmett, 50 — deleted (or archived) all photos of the pair together.

The Give Them Lala author’s purge on her feed also came with a video on her Instagram Story, which she recorded of two men walking through a hotel hallway with her luggage and pushing Ocean in a stroller.

The clip was set to Beyoncé‘s 2016 track “Sorry,” using the lyrics: “Now you want to say you’re sorry / Now you want to call me crying / Now you gotta see me wilding / Now I’m the one that’s lying / And I don’t feel bad about it / It’s exactly what you get.” Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Fans also noticed that the reality TV mama “liked” an Instagram meme about what Kent’s followers would do if Emmett cheated on his fiancée. The photo showed the director with Lisa Rinna holding a gun. Kent alluded to a potential breakup again in the caption of another video she posted with Ocean. “It’s you and me, baby,” she wrote.

Reps for Kent and Emmett did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s requests for comment.

However, this isn’t the first time the Bravo babe deleted all traces of her future husband on Instagram. Back in 2019, Kent admitted she scrubbed his photos as a means of protecting the film producer from criticism. She explained that she felt guilty that she’d thrust him into the spotlight thanks to her reality show.

“People are hurtful. They create entertainment off of your pain. I get it, it’s what I signed up for. I don’t feel he did,” she captioned a photo of them kissing after getting engaged. “In a moment of feeling protective, angry and impulsive, I deleted every photo of him, including the moment we got engaged. I felt what people were saying was so unfair and I’m the one that put him out there like that.” On a separate occasion, Kent repeated the process after an apparent quarrel, before un-archiving all photos of Emmett in July 2020. “Y’all we didn’t break up. I’m petty — so when he pisses me off his photos go to the archive … then I re-add them,” she wrote at the time. “I mean, I have this dude’s name tattooed on my arm. He’s stuck with me.” In May 2021, Kent revealed she hopes to expand their family in the future. “I know now I, for sure, want another baby. I don’t need to have a baby immediately because I’m just so obsessed with Ocean and I want to soak up every second, but yes, baby No. 2 is something that I want,” she told Life & Style while promoting her book Give Them Lala. “But, well, what I want is what I get, because I’m a persistent little thing. You know, so I’ve gotta butter Randall up a little bit, but I think I can do that. I think I’m good at that.” The pair welcomed their first child together in March. Emmett also shares daughters London, 11, and Rylee, 7, with ex-wife Ambyr Childers.