Looking back. Prince Harry recalled getting one obstacle he and his now-wife, Meghan Markle, had to overcome at the beginning of their relationship.

While appearing on the Tuesday, February 28, episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Harry, 38, answered questions on “The Colbert Questionnaire.” During the segment, he revealed that the differences in British and American terms “got me and my wife into a lot of trouble in the beginning of our relationship.”

The Duke of Sussex also spoke about the specific issue in his memoir, Spare, which came out in January 2023.

“Meg said something I took the wrong way. It was partly a cultural difference, partly a language barrier, but I was also just over-sensitive that night. I thought: Why’s she having a go at me?” he wrote. “I snapped at her, spoke to her harshly – cruelly. As the words left my mouth, I could feel everything in the room come to a stop.”

The royal family member explained that Meghan, 41, left the room and he found her in the bedroom 15 minutes later.

“She was calm, but said in a quiet, level tone that she would never stand for being spoken to like that,” he recalled. Harry then admitted that the incident led him to start going to therapy.

Harry and Meghan started dating in 2016, while they tied the knot in 2018. The couple welcomed their son, Archie, in 2019 and their daughter, Lilibet, in 2021.

In addition to reflecting on how their language discrepancies impacted their relationship, the author shared several other bombshells about his romance with Meghan in the memoir.

In one chapter, he admitted he made “the mistake of googling and watching some of her love scenes online” when he started dating Meghan, who was starring on Suits at the time.

“I’d witnessed her and a castmate mauling each other in some sort of office or conference room,” the father of two shared. “I didn’t need to see such things live.”

He also alleged that his older brother, Prince William, thought he was moving “too fast” with Meghan and discouraged him from proposing.

Matt Dunham/AP/Shutterstock

Once Harry and Meghan were engaged, he claimed that William, 40, didn’t want the couple to tie the knot at Westminster Abbey, where he and Kate Middleton got married, or St. Paul’s Cathedral, where Princess Diana and King Charles wed.

Additionally, Harry claimed that Charles, 74, told him that Meghan wasn’t welcome at Balmoral Castle on the day that the late Queen Elizabeth II died. He then alleged that he told his father, “Don’t ever speak about my wife that way.”