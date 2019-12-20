Sneaky, sneaky! Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan (née Markle) blocked fans from seeing their tagged photos via their Instagram page. When fans went to click on the “tagged” photos section, there are no snaps of the couple. It’s unclear if the brunette beauty, 38, and the royal, 35, edited their privacy settings on purpose, but other members of the royal family including Prince William, Duchess Kate (née Middleton) and Queen Elizabeth II are still able to be tagged by their friends and followers on the ‘gram.

The duo — who share son, Archie, 7 months — unfollowed everyone on social media in August, but it was for a good cause. “Each month, we change the accounts we follow to highlight various causes, people or organizations doing amazing things for their communities and the world at large,” the post read at the time. “Over the next few days, please add your suggestions in the comments section: someone you look up to, the organization doing amazing work that we should all be following, an account that inspires you to be and do better (or that simply makes you feel good), or the handle that brims with optimism for a brighter tomorrow.”

Courtesy of Sussex Royal/Instagram

Prior to that, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex unfollowed everyone except a handful of organizations, including Harry’s brother and sister-in-law in April, to promote “mental well-being, mental fitness, body positivity, self-care and the importance of human connection.” These days, the pair only follow 12 organizations that are near and dear to their hearts.

Meanwhile, fans called out Kate, 37, and William, 37, for having an awkward and tense interaction after they both appeared in the BBC special, A Berry Royal Christmas. During the show, Mary Berry followed the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as they made appearances at royal engagements. At one point, William tried to put his hand on his wife’s shoulder, but she was quick to brush it away.

Of course, people couldn’t help but chime in about the PDA attempt. “This says so much!” one person wrote, while another echoed, “Too awkward!! They should have cut it out!” Other followers even defended the royal duo, writing, “It was not really long enough of a clip to really tell what was going on, but both seem to be in good humor.”

Now that the holidays are almost here, Prince William is “secretly relieved” the redheaded hunk will not be in town, a source told In Touch exclusively. “William’s grown tired of Harry feeling sorry for himself,” the insider explained. But the 93-year-old queen is upset about the current situation. “She’s actually devastated that Harry’s snubbing Sandringham,” another source told In Touch. “She’s even been in tears over it.”

Shutterstock

Hopefully, everyone can enjoy this very merry time of the year — whether they are following one another on Instagram or not!