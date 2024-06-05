Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams’ estranged husband Simon Guobadia was ordered to temporarily vacate their Georgia mansion as part of their nasty divorce battle, In Touch can reveal.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, the judge presiding over their divorce ordered Porsha will have “immediate sole and exclusive use, control and possession of” the home they shared during their marriage located in Atlanta. The judge ruled that neither party shall enter the other’s residence without prior written consent.

The court order added, “Should Husband need to retrieve additional personal belongings from the Marital Residence, Husband shall request same in writing through counsel no less than 24 hours in advance, and shall be permitted to retrieve his personal property at a time and date agreeable to the parties.”

The judge instructed Simon to continue making payments on the home despite not being allowed inside without Porsha’s consent.

The order read, “Husband shall be solely responsible for the timely payment of the (1) monthly mortgage payment; (2) taxes; (3) homeowners insurance; (4) utilities; (5) ADT System (6) landscaping; and (7) community/homeowners association dues and assessments.”

Porsha, 42, filed for divorce from Simon, 60, on February 22, after 15 months of marriage. She demanded their prenup be enforced and Simon vacate the home immediately. The RHOA star claimed their prenup clearly stated she was awarded possession of their home in the event of a split. Simon fought the request.

He claimed Porsha owned a home nearby that she could live in.

Getty

The split turned ugly when Porsha accused Simon of changing the locks on the home to prevent her from entering. A decision on who will be awarded the home in the divorce has yet to be decided. The couple are currently fighting over their prenuptial agreement.

As part of the case, the reality star revealed she decided to end the marriage after learning of Simon’s alleged immigration issues.

In court documents, her lawyer wrote, “[Porsha] shows that the news reports of [Simon’s] alleged immigration fraud, and what appeared to be an imminent threat of deportation, were shocking and affected Wife’s mental and emotional wellbeing. None of this information was ever disclosed by Husband to Wife, despite Wife having previously inquired about Husband’s immigration status and criminal history.”

“Since learning of Husband’s checkered immigration history and status, Wife began to question everything that she initially believed to be true as it relates to her Husband’s character, immigration, business dealings, etc, and began to uncover additional information that Husband failed to disclose to Wife. [Porsha] did not wish to remain married to a stranger, and filed for divorce,” he added.

The judge has yet to rule on Porsha’s plea for permission to film RHOA inside the home.