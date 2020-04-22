Each year it seems as though we grow closer and closer to our favorite celebrities. While the Hollywood elite used to be deemed untouchable and distant, social media and podcasting have assisted with closing that gap. One of the best parts of having an abundance of celebrities with their own podcasts is the fact that they often bring on fellow A-listers as guests, giving listeners the opportunity to learn from and connect with the stars that inspire them. Considering there are hundreds of podcasts featuring celebrity guests out there, having access to platforms like Vurbl Audio allows listeners to find their favorite shows in no time. Check out this diverse list of podcasts that have hosted some of your favorite celebrity guests, below.

“Unqualified”

For those in need of some relationship talk with a side of laughs, “Unqualified” might be the perfect podcast for you. The podcast takes a unique and humorous approach to the realm of dating tips and tricks by providing listeners with the opportunity to receive some great (and not so great) dating advice from various Hollywood celebs. While some episodes offer genuine insight that listeners might find helpful, the true mission of Unqualified is to highlight the fact that at the end of the day none of us really know what we’re doing when it comes to dating … even the Hollywood Elite.

Host: Actress and comedian Anna Faris hosts the hilariously honest podcast. Though Faris started the podcast in 2015, her divorce from husband Chris Pratt in 2018 gave the podcast a new perspective as she began to navigate life as a single gal. It appears as though some advice given during the podcast came in handy for Anna, who is now engaged to her new man.

Guests: Considering Anna is a funny girl herself, it is no wonder that her podcast would welcome some of Hollywood’s biggest names in comedy. Unqualified has welcomed the likes of Whitney Cummings, Justin Long, Busy Philipps, and many more.

Must-Listen Episodes:

Josh Gad

Jason Biggs

Whitney Cummings

Rating: 18+

“Brandi Glanville Unfiltered”

“Brandi Glanville Unfiltered” is not a podcast for the faint of heart … but it is a podcast for lovers of Bravo and all things reality television. The uncensored podcast dishes on fashion do’s and don’ts, celebrity gossip, and so much more. Listeners also get an inside look at what is currently going on in the life of reality TV troublemaker Brandi Glanville. While there are several podcasts centered on pop culture, this is the OG podcast that spearheaded many others.

Host: Brandi Glanville is a former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star who quickly became a fan favorite due to her unfiltered mouth and sharp mind. After struggling with a very public and very nasty cheating scandal (and subsequent divorce), Brandi has continued to stay relevant through the jarring and sometimes boundaryless segments released on her podcast.

Guests: “Brandi Glanville Unfiltered” has pushed the boundaries of podcast guests by welcoming some of the most notorious pop culture villains of all time. From Perez Hilton to Heather McDonald to Denise Richards, listeners will be getting all of the tea from this piping hot series.

Must-Listen Episodes:

Talking Housewives with Denise Richards

You Changed My Life! w/ Perez Hilton

Talking Millions and Boys w/ Katie Hamilton

Rating: 18+

“Here’s The Thing”

“Here’s The Thing” is an interview-based podcast that sparks conversation with some of the world’s most prominent figures. While the podcast often covers serious and sometimes politically related topics, the overall feel of the show is both lighthearted and informative. While pop culture lovers will enjoy the various celebrity features, the podcast is also a hit for film fanatics and aspiring industry professionals as they will be hearing and learning from the best of business. The podcast, which started as a public radio show, releases a new episode every one to two weeks.

Host: Though he is best known for his acting career, Alec Baldwin is also a successful producer, writer and political activist. He first started hosting “Here’s The Thing” in 2011 and has since risen to prominence as a podcast host. His dry yet clever humor makes for a lively interview no matter who the subject is.

Guests: As a friend of the media, Alec has taken the time to allow a variety of guests on his podcast, from reporters to political figures to fellow actors. While all issues covered are often of importance, the episodes featuring some of Hollywood’s elite are by far the most entertaining. The banter between Alec and his subjects seems to peak while among fellow creatives and artists.

Must-Listen Episodes:

The Oscar Series Day 1: Barbra Streisand

Revealing Barry Sonnenfeld

Lang Lang Plays

Rating: Not Rated

“Amy Schumer Presents: 3 Girls, 1 Keith”

If you’re a glutton for raunchy and filterless comedy, then “Amy Schumer Presents: 3 Girls, 1 Keith” might be your newest guilty pleasure. This podcast makes you feel as though you’re at a casual hangout with friends whom you’ve known for ages rather than at home by yourself listening to a podcast. The show actually describes itself as, “dinner with your besties — if your besties were morally bankrupt.” The hilarity and madness keep listeners on their toes as the hosts discuss their personal lives along with pop culture, politics and stand-up comedy.

Host: Amy Schumer is an actress and comedian best known for her vulgar stand-up routines and her hit movie Trainwreck. With the help of her friends Bridget Everett, Rachel Feinstein, and Keith Robinson, Amy creates a safe (but not so sensitive) space for listeners to feel a part of.

Guests: Amy has used her platform as one of the most famous female comics to welcome fellow funny guys and girls to be guests on her show. She has had a range of names, some utterly iconic, such as Bill Murray, Jerry Seinfeld, and Michelle Wolf.

Must-Listen Episodes:

Some Words with Bill Murray

Getting Fired with Mark Normand

Jealousy with Seth Meyers

Rating: 18+

“Armchair Expert”

In the mood for a feel-good podcast that also might teach you a thing or two about parenting little humans (or just interacting with humans in general)? “Armchair Expert” uses humor and compassion to dive deeper into the mind of humans as it attempts to better understand why we do what we do, and why we are the way we are. While “Armchair Expert” has become a fan-favorite among parents, its audience is diverse and provides a niche for anyone interested in psychology, sociology and mental health.

Host: Dax Shepard takes the lead as the host. Though his careers in comedy and acting have been successful, he is probably most famous for his beyond adorable and “goals-worthy” marriage to Kristen Bell. The podcast is also co-hosted by Monica Padman, who is an Emmy-nominated actress and co-star to Kristen on the hit series The Good Place.

Guests: Dax has given many familiar faces in Hollywood the opportunity to guest star on “Armchair Expert.” Their appearances on the show provide the public with a perspective on their identities as parents, which many do not normally get access to. He has welcomed the likes of Ashton Kutcher, Seth Rogen, and some of his old Parenthood co-stars, including Mae Whitman, Erica Christensen, and Joy Bryant.

Must-Listen Episodes:

Alison Brie

Ashton Kutcher Returns

Josh Gad

Rating: Not Rated

“The Viall Files”

While many think of Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston. or Meryl Streep when they think of Hollywood, there is a new kind of celebrity that millions of fans all over the country obsess over. The Bachelor/Bachelorette franchise has opened up the world to a new kind of A-lister and the best place to listen to them talk is without a doubt on “The Viall Files”. The podcast puts an emphasis on relationship-talk and hosts some of the most loved (and hated) faces from Bachelor Nation.

Host: Nick Viall was featured on not one, not two, not even three, but FOUR different seasons of The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Bachelor in Paradise. While he is a favorite to some, and a not-so-favorite to others, his vast amount of experience on the show has led to him holding some interesting perspectives. Listeners can expect some blunt honesty with a bit of shade during each episode on Mondays.

Guests: “The Viall Files” has featured the biggest and most talked about names in Bachelor history. From the villains to the icons, Nick has invited everyone from Pilot Pete to Grocery Store Joe. He has even had true A-list names such as January Jones on for the podcast.

Must-Listen Episodes:

Hungover with Grocery Store Joe

Pilot Pete on Tattoos, Love Language and Sex Toys

Hannah Ann – 60 Day Fiance

Rating: 18+

“The Bitch Bible”

“The Bitch Bible” is a podcast that centers on pop culture and all essentially … all things “basic bitch”. With a heavy focus on reality television, Real Housewives and The Bachelor junkies will love listening to this blunt and unfiltered opinion-based podcast. As the disclaimer on “The Bitch Bible” website says, if you are easily offended or not down for trash talk and honest conversation then this might not be the podcast for you. But if you are … then you are definitely in for a treat.

Host: “The Bitch Bible” podcast is hosted by Jackie Schimmel who describes herself as “a former severance-seeking receptionist, writer, producer, podcast host, wife and dog mother,” on her website’s bio. Jackie proves herself to be a reality television connoisseur as she dives deep into the depths of drama analysis.

Guests: Being that Jackie has a very strict brand and aesthetic that she follows, some of her biggest guest stars have been reality TV queens such as Stassi Schroeder, Teddi Mellencamp, and Catt Sadler.

Must-Listen Episodes:

Cat’s Out of The Bag!

A Woman Shorn with Wells Adams

Lez it Be!

Rating: 18+

“Bill Burr’s Monday Morning Podcast”

“Bill Burr’s Monday Morning Podcast” is a bi-weekly podcast that focuses on comedy … and more comedy. While more serious topics such as world events and politics are discussed, there is never a dull moment while listening to the series. The essence of the show can be summed up through the last two sentences in Bill Burr’s bio which read, “None of his opinions are based on any sort of reliable information. He tends to go with his first thought, because reading makes him sleepy.”

Host: Bill Burr’s comedy career first took off due to his role on the popular Chappelle’s Show. Shortly after he became a regular on Conan O’Brien, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel. His intelligent use of comedy made him a big hit and garnered him attention from all angles in the industry.

Guests: While several episodes feature Bill going off on his hilarious “rambles,” he often gives the spotlight to fellow comedians and actors such as Justin Long, Sam Rockwell, and Steve Byrne.

Must-Listen Episodes:

Bill rambles with Paul Virzi about sneakers, flying, and food

Bill rambles with the Lovely Nia, Justin Long, and Sam Rockwell.

Bill rambles about flat-Earthers, Joel Olsteen, and dog training.

Rating: 18+

“Make Speidi Famous Again”

“Make Speidi Famous Again” gives listeners an inside look at the lives of notorious The Hills villains Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag. While the pair has appeared to make a comeback as they attempt to clear their names, the podcast remains full of drama as Spencer and Heidi continue to air some dirty laundry publicly. From dishing on fights with costars to sharing their (sometimes unwanted) opinions on pop culture feuds, listeners will feel as though they’re back in the good old days listening to Natasha Beddingfield’s “Unwritten” and soaking up the drama.

Host: Spencer and Heidi host the podcast and put out episodes once a week. The reality star couple rose to fame once again after starring in The Hills reboot and gaining more fans than ever. While the couple was full of controversy before, people can’t seem to get enough of “Pratt Daddy” and his crystal-loving life.

Guests: “Make Speidi Famous Again” has hosted a variety of reality TV royalty such as former co-star Kristen Cavallari, Fashion Police’s Brad Goreski, and Vanderpump Rules’ Ariana Madix.

Must-Listen Episodes:

Ariana Madix of Vanderpump Rules

The Return of Kristin Cavallari

Blac Chyna vs Kylie Jenner

Rating: 18+

“The Big Podcast with Shaq”

Known for his notoriously big personality (and even bigger physical stature to match), it makes sense that Shaquille O’Neal would name his podcast none other than “The Big Podcast”. From sports to entertainment to the craziness of his own personal life, “The Big Podcast” is a feel-good show that leaves viewers feeling lighter than they did before listening. While sports fans will undoubtedly enjoy the perspectives of the basketball legend, the podcast is by no means reserved for sports fanatics.

Host: Shaquille O’Neal, better known as Shaq, is a basketball icon who made a name for himself through his larger than life humor and kindness. He cohosts the show with sports analyst and talk show host John Kincaid. Though the two come across as being quite different from one another, the pair creates a nice balance as they indulge in conversation.

Guests: Being that Shaq is a sports legend himself, it makes sense that The Big Podcast would feature some of the biggest names in the sports world. The podcast has had the privilege of hosting several all-star players, current and past, such as Dennis Rodman and the late Kobe Bryant, as well as renowned sportscasters like Dan Patrick.

Must-Listen Episodes:

Shaquille O’Neal pays tribute to Kobe Bryant

Shaq Talks About The Kobe Tribute In LA

Shaq Talks Coronavirus

Rating: Not Rated

“Naked with Catt Sadler”

Every woman needs a good female-led and empowering podcast to make their week that much brighter. By encouraging women to shed the boundaries and constructs placed on us by society, “Naked with Catt Sadler” does just that and more. The podcast has even been dubbed as having some of the most honest and real conversations in all of podcasting.

Host: Catt Sadler was an entertainment reporter for E! News before stirring up controversy as she stood up for herself and her right to equal pay. The controversy assisted in bringing the “Me Too” movement to its peak as Catt served as an inspiration to women everywhere for taking a stand.

Guests: “Naked with Catt Sadler” has seen the likes of Hollywood’s most inspiring women. From actresses to artists to businesswomen, some of the names featured in the podcast’s history are Michelle Monaghan, Whitney Port, and Logan Browning.

Must Listen Episodes:

Whitney Port

Astrologer Chani Nicholas

Voice of Lisa Simpson – Yeardley Smith

Rating: Not Rated