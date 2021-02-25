Phil Collins‘ ex-wife Orianne Collins is set to sell memorabilia, as well as hundreds of designer bags and shoes — including Chanel, Dior, Balenciaga and Givenchy — and other items during an upcoming March 3 auction with Kodner Galleries, an esteemed auction house located in Dania Beach, Florida. A portion of the sales will be donated to the 46-year-old’s charity, Never Give Up Foundation.

There are several featured pieces up for sale at the auction, including a 1989 International Music Awards statue, a Nick Faldo-signed Masters memorabilia shadowbox addressed to Phil and Orianne and a rare Richard Mille RM-11-03 watch. The luxury timepiece is expected to fetch more than $300,000 at the sale. Orianne’s last auction on February 3 grossed more than $2 million in sales.

“We selected the best designer ready-to-wear clothing, handbags and cell phone cases from a selection of more than 6,000 pairs of shoes and 3,000 handbags including Chanel, Dior, Balenciaga, Givenchy, Tom Ford, Prada, Dolce & Gabbana, Louis Vuitton and more,” Kodner Galleries President Russ Kodner said. “Orianne has exquisite taste in jewelry and clothing and many of these items were never worn.”