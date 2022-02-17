He’s baaack! Pete Davidson returned to Instagram amid girlfriend Kim Kardashian’s drama with estranged husband Kanye West.

The Saturday Night Live star, 28, launched his new page, @pmd, during the late hours of Wednesday, February 16, and only follows two people — the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 41, and actor Sebastian Stan. He has not posted anything on the platform yet.

Pete’s return to Instagram is the fourth time in four years that he’s deleted and rejoined the social media app. The Big Time Adolescence actor has pointed to his mental health in the past as the reason for previously leaving the platform.

“No, there’s nothing wrong. No, nothing happened. No, there’s nothing cryptic about anything,” he wrote on his Instagram Story in July 2018 before deleting all of his posts. “I just don’t wanna be on Instagram anymore. Or on any social media platform.”

He continued, “The internet is an evil place, and it doesn’t make me feel good. Why should I spend any time on negative energy when my real life is f—king lit. The fact that I even have to say this proves my point.”

He doubled down on his stance and said getting off social media “really improved my mental health” during an appearance on First We Feast’s “Hot Ones.”

“I don’t think it’s good for anybody, but especially anybody who has a job around this stuff,” he said in March 2020.

It’s unclear if Kim’s influence inspired the New Yorker to return to Instagram, but his return comes amid their whirlwind romance. While Pete’s follower count is ticking up quickly, the comedian received a surprising follow from Kanye, 44, despite the “Good Morning” rapper publicly dragging him.

On February 13, the Yeezy founder shared an alleged text from Pete via Instagram that read, “As a man, I’d never get [in the] way of your children. That’s a promise. How you guys [go about] raising your kids is your [business] and not mine. I do hope [one] day I can meet them and we [can] all be friends.”

However, Kanye did not appreciate the olive branch and captioned the post, “NO, YOU WILL NEVER MEET MY CHILDREN.”

In a separate post, the “Donda” artist also encouraged his followers to yell “Kimye forever” at the King of Staten Island actor before he shared an alleged message from Kim asking him to stop harassing Pete in fear of him getting hurt.

“I’ve learned that using all caps makes people feel like I’m screaming at them. I’m working on my communication,” Kanye wrote in another post via Instagram on February 15. “I can benefit from a team of creative professionals, organizers, mobilizers and community leaders. Thank everybody for supporting me. I know sharing screen shots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim. I take accountability. I’m still learning in real time. I don’t have all the answers. To be [a] good leader is to be a good listener.”