Blazers are a workwear staple. Along with keeping you warm in chilly offices, blazers simply add a professional layer to any ensemble. Striped blazers dress up casual outfits like band tees, camo pants and sneakers. Meanwhile, solid-colored options help tone down fancy blouses. Oversized blazers are ideal for styling with chunky knit sweaters, but lightweight options are a no-brainer during the warmer months.

Frankly, adding a new blazer to your workwear collection is a totally foolproof decision. If you’re searching for a new blazer, we’ve found a chic, minimalist-approved option that you’ll keep in rotation all spring long. Best of all? It’s on sale for 53% off at Amazon!

The Drop Blazer is a workwear essential, as it’s equal parts dressy and comfortable. Shoppers rave about the oversized silhouette, and the blazer features a notched collar, a button closure and two non-functional pockets. The back of the blazer has a standout feature too — it comes equipped with a light stitch down the elbows and the back before ending with a chic slit.

It’s currently available in 18 different colors, including a neutral shade called praline, a vibrant green color named jade and a brown option dubbed coffee bean. The blazer is also available in plaid striped designs and even lively sequin options that will be the talk of the next office party. The Drop is known for elevated staples, and this garment is no exception!

This effortlessly chic piece is a hit with shoppers thanks to the blazer’s weight, versatility and comfort. “I have one in every color,” one five-star shopper shared. “For the price, it truly made sense to get these,” the reviewer shared before offering maintenance tips. “I wash in [a] machine, hang to dry and steam iron,” they shared. “This is perfect and cute!”

If you’re looking for a new item to wear into the office and beyond, you should start with a comfy blazer. This shopper-approved find is an excellent option!

