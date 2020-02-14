It’s the thought that counts, right? Orlando Bloom got a sweet tattoo in honor of his son, Flynn, but there was one thing wrong — a big typo. “New #tattoo can you guess who?” the 43-year-old actor captioned a snapshot of his new ink, which featured his 9-year-old’s birth date and time in Morse code, via Instagram on February 11.

However, one follower pointed out that Orlando’s tattoo wasn’t accurate. “If the Morse code is supposed to spell out Flynn, then there is a mistake,” they wrote, referring to the numbers spelling out “Frynn” instead of “Flynn.”

Orlando’s tattoo artist Balazs Bercsenyi also shared the same photo of the U.K. native on his Instagram feed and let everyone know that the issue can be resolved. “A beautiful reminder for @orlandobloom of his son,” he wrote. “And yes, a dot is missing. We know, it will be fixed.”

Despite the slip-up, the handsome hunk’s followers couldn’t help but gush over his new body art. One person wrote, “You literally have the kindest heart ever,” while another echoed, “Love it, man!!” A third chimed in, writing, “THIS IS FLYNN’S BIRTHDAY DATE, OMG.”

The Lord of the Rings alum — who shares Flynn with his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr — is currently engaged to Katy Perry, and it seems like there could be more children in his future. “I love kids. She’s great with kids,” he told Howard Stern in September 2019. “It would be a wonderful thing. We are shooting for that. It’s like this wild mustang. If we can just wrangle this beast and get on it, we’ll have the ride of our life.”

Even though the pair have stayed mum on their upcoming nuptials, their son will be front and center on their big day. “Flynn will play a special part,” a source told Life & Style magazine in November.

It’s not surprising that the “Never Really Over” singer, 35, has bonded with her man’s tot since she admitted he has changed her life — for the better. “We have to be out the door at 7:30 to be there at 8:15, and we cannot be late,” she said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in September about their morning routine. “I used to not wake up until 11 a.m., and now I’m in bed like a normal person at 10 p.m., just like falling asleep.”

She added, “I guess this has definitely matured me. I guess this is adulting. That’s why I still dress like a child — to fight against!”

Orlando gets an A for effort, right?