That’s showbiz, baby. Kim Kardashian was slammed by online users after her eldest daughter, North West, reportedly landed her first voice role in the upcoming PAW Patrol movie sequel.

“If we are talking about nepo babies anyway, this is the greatest example of one,” one Twitter user wrote on Thursday, January 26, whereas countless others also weighed in with “nepo baby” comments. “Well, Kris [Jenner] did it again,” another chimed in, whereas a separate person tweeted, “That’s a big ‘no’ #cancelkimkardashian.”

On Wednesday, January 25, Deadline reported that North, 9, will be making her film debut in PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie alongside her famous mom, 42. Kim will reprise her voice role as Delores from the 2021 movie, according to the outlet. Not only that, but North’s younger brother Saint West will even have a cameo in the 2023 movie.

In addition to North and Saint, 7, the Kardashians star also shares kids Chicago, 5, and Psalm West, 3, with ex-husband Kanye “Ye” West.

One week prior to the casting news, fans noticed that North, Psalm and Chicago made a yummy mess in Kim’s kitchen by making a milkshake. The budding social media star shared the cute clip via her and Kim’s joint TikTok account.

While Kim ensures that all of her children are included in fun adventures together, she and her eldest daughter have particularly become a fan-favorite duo in recent years, as the Hulu personality has brought North to a few red carpet events. On top of that, Kim has given North some creative freedom with their TikTok account.

The youngster typically shares funny videos via the social media platform, including cooking clips, makeup sessions and dance moments with her mama.

It appears that North has developed a knack for performing, following in her parents’ footsteps with her bubbly personality and musical abilities. During a December 2022 appearance on Angie Martinez’s “IRL” podcast, the SKKN founder described how she and North usually spend time together, gushing over her child’s talent.

“The other day, we’re just in the car, and she puts on these beats, with no words or lyrics,” Kim began. “And she just sits in the car. … She could, for hours, just rap over the beats. So, I press record on my phone so that one day, she’ll hear it, and it’ll be so cute.”

Kim added that listening to music together and “just driving around” are their “fun times,” adding that North “loves to blast music and just freestyle.”

When it comes to all four of her children, the reality TV star noted that she “just truly want[s] them to be happy in what they do.”

“And I have very, very happy babies,” Kim added. “They are such good kids and so happy and kind. They are probably my biggest reality check.”