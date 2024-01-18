It looks like Kanye West and his daughter North West are both sporting shiny new jewelery on their teeth. Just one hour before the rapper debuted a titanium grill on Instagram, his oldest child revealed a set of diamond grills on her pearly whites.

North, 10, took to TikTok on Wednesday, January 17, with a photo dump featuring various snaps from outings with friends, mom Kim Kardashian and a trip to the dentist. In one selfie, she pulled her lips apart with one hand to reveal six of her bottom teeth and two of her top teeth decorated with diamonds. While some of her teeth were fully covered with the jewelry, others were only outlined.

“Random,” she wrote over the photo.

Shortly after North made the post, Kanye, 46, took to his Instagram Stories to debut his own dental accessories. A close-up photo of the Yeezy founder’s open mouth showed shiny silver coverings wrapped around his teeth.

The rapper reportedly had a procedure done to replace his teeth with a set of titanium dentures costing $850,000, according to the Daily Mail. However, Complex reported that the rapper did not have his teeth replaced, but rather had a “fixed prosthodontics” procedure done, meaning the grills were fixed to his existing teeth.

Kim and North/TikTok

“He did not have his teeth removed,” Dr. Thomas Connelly, who performed the procedure, told the publication. “He still has a full dentition. Healthy and happy.”

The look was seemingly inspired by the James Bond villain Jaws, who had metal teeth. The “Gold Digger” rapper followed up the photo of his dental work with a screenshot of a Google search for the character.

Of course, North’s parents are no strangers to dental accessories. Kanye has sported a few different looks in the past, including a set of gold and diamond dentures that he claimed replaced his real teeth in 2010. However, it’s unclear if that was true or if the accessories simply covered his real teeth.

In October 2022, Kanye arrived at Paris Fashion Week’s Givenchy show wearing a black Balenciaga mouth guard on his top teeth.

Meanwhile, Kim, 43, has shown off a collection of grills through the years. In 2018, she took to Instagram with a photo of a diamond plate between her teeth. Later, she sported a diamond cross on her top teeth and a full set of diamond grills on her lower teeth. In 2021, Kim wore a diamond and opal set, as well as a gold tooth.