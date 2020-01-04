Actress Nicole Kidman’s house is under threat amid the Australian bushfire, In Touch has learned. According to a source, the 52-year-old found out right before attending the Gold Meets Golden Pre-Golden Globes event at the Virginia Robinson Gardens and Estate in Beverly Hills and, of course, she was “very upset.”

“She looked very tired and sad. She just found out and got off a plane right before coming here,” a source exclusively told In Touch. “She was crying walking in and said, ‘I’m so sorry, I’m so distracted right now with everything that’s happening in Australia.'” Kidman’s rep later told In Touch that “their house is not on fire. It is under threat, so keeping a close eye on it.”

Since September 2019, the country of Australia has been facing intense bushfires that have affected various states like Victoria and New South Wales. So far, about 12.35 million acres have burned, about 1,400 homes have been destroyed and about 23 people have died, along with countless animals, according to CBS News.

Stewart Cook/Variety/Shutterstock

But even though Kidman’s mind was with everyone back in her native country, she still put on a brave face for the event.

“She went into the party and put on her sunglasses and a smile. She was very poised taking photos and talking with Joey King and Josh Dallas,” the insider continued. “She had a whole crowd around her and no one knew what she had just experienced. It was sad to watch but also showed how professional she is to still show up and do what is required of her. She even tried to dance at the event.”

Of course, the Big Little Lies star received tons of support from everyone at the event, and everyone understood when she left the party only about 15 minutes after she arrived.

“The people in charge of the event were seen hugging her and I overheard them say something along the lines of cheering her up. She only stayed about 15 minutes, she grabbed a gift bag and then headed out in a black car with security around her,” the source continued. “All these people following her around and her having to smile and keep face. She held up well and headed out.”

Shortly after returning home, Kidman took to Instagram to share information for those who want to help, and she revealed she and her family donated $500,000 to local firefighters who are doing what they can to help keep the flames at bay.

“Our family’s support, thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by the fires all over Australia,” she wrote in her Instagram captions. “We are donating $500,000 to the Rural Fire Services who are all doing and giving so much right now.”