Passion, enthusiasm, and hard work are the most significant pillars to succeed in your career. Through these attributes, you can scale your business to the top. Passion, specifically, will give you the drive to keep forging forward despite the obstacles you encounter and ensure you reach your full potential. Follow your passion, and you will be sure to succeed. Nicole Fenech is an excellent example of someone who has followed her passion and is experiencing immeasurable success.

Nicole is a professional lash and cosmetic tattoo artist from Sydney, Australia. She has had a profound passion for beauty since she was young. To follow her passion, Nicole studied courses in the beauty industry and trained to be a nail technician and beauty therapist. She also studied to be a cosmetic tattoo artist specializing in eyebrows, lip blush, and nipple tattooing for post-surgery breast cancer survivors.

A uniquely gifted artist, Nicole has established her own brand, Venus Artistry Brows and Lash Studio. Venus Artistry offers various services, including microblading, eyelash extension, laser hair removal, tattoo removal, fat cavitation, carbon facials, teeth whitening, and brow waxing. Through her art, she hopes to deliver exceptional results for her clients to make sure they feel better about themselves and boost their confidence. She has been able to provide a professional environment, which has seen her attract clients from all walks of life.

Nicole, an industry expert, has been in the beauty industry for over 25 years. Over this time, she has gained tremendous experience in providing the best services for her clients. Doing what she loves has seen Nicole grow to become one of the most renowned Australian cosmetic tattoo artists and lash specialists. She says she derives happiness from seeing her customers smile once she has transformed their eyebrows, removed facial pigmentation, helped fade someone’s acne, tightened those stubborn body areas, or brightened their day with a spray tan. Her ultimate goal is to make her clients feel special.

Beyond physical beauty, Nicole is also a firm believer in finding beauty through inner peace. To help her clients achieve inner beauty, she has studied kinesiology, holistic counseling, and energetic and spiritual healing at Nature Care College. Aside from helping people achieve inner beauty, it has given her the tenderness and compassion she needs to nurture her clients. She says she offers a safe environment for her clients to feel loved and share their experiences, making them come back for more.

According to Nicole, starting is the biggest step to realizing your dreams. Getting started might be hard, but when you do, your path begins to unfold. So, get the ball rolling, and you’ll move closer to achieving success. Nicole also encourages people to believe in themselves, as no one will believe in your potential and abilities more than you. To top it all off, she wants people to understand that our attitude and how we deal with challenges make the difference between successful and unsuccessful people.

In the coming years, Nicole wants to scale Venus Artistry to greater heights. She hopes to open more branches and help even more people feel beautiful. Additionally, she wants to inspire young girls and like-minded, passionate individuals so that they can make it in their careers.