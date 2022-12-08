Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter has been married to wife Lauren Carter (née Kitt) since April 2014, and the couple share three kids together, son Odin and daughters Saoirse and Pearl.

Nick shares moments with his family via social media from time to time. From holidays to birthdays, the “Everybody” artist and the Dead 7 actress enjoy giving fans a glimpse at their home life together. They also spoke to Us Weekly shortly after Lauren gave birth to Pearl in April 2021 and gushed about their children.

“We are so blessed, I believe, to have such a big family now of three children,” the Billboard Music Award winner said. “Odin now has two sisters. He’s an older brother. I’m excited that they are going to be able to have each other later in life, and to be able to watch each other and be there for each other. They’re all going to grow up together and that, to me, is great for them.”

Keep reading to learn more about Nick’s wife and their children.

Who Is Nick Carter’s Wife, Lauren Kitt?

Aside from being a dedicated mom, Lauren is also an actress. The California native has appeared in multiple productions, including the short film The Pendant and Syfy’s Dead 7, which her husband wrote. She also starred in the TV series One Life to Live in a minor role.

In addition to acting, Lauren has also served as a producer on a few of the “I Want it That Way” artist’s music videos, “No Place” and “Just One Kiss,” per her IMDb page.

Nick has expressed his support for his wife’s acting career. In December 2020, he told People about how much she “blows [him] away as an actress.”

“I’m trying to learn from her,” he added. “I enjoy our time together. Acting is not easy. It is very challenging and the one thing about her that I recognized was that she was really good at it.”

How Long Have Nick Carter and Lauren Kitt Been Together?

The duo have been together since 2009 when Nick’s sister Angel Carter and their late brother, Aaron Carter, introduced him to Lauren during a hangout at Nick’s home.

Nearly four years later, the MTV Video Music Award winner proposed to his then-girlfriend on a private island in the Florida Keys. In April 2014, Nick and Lauren exchanged vows in Santa Barbara, California.

The couple have also been through many ups and downs throughout their marriage, as Nick was accused of sexual assault in September 2017 by former Dream band member Melissa Schuman and in December 2022 by Shannon Ruth. Nick was not charged following Melissa’s accusations, and he denied the allegations at the time. The charges were dropped due to the statute of limitations. A rep for the singer did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comment after Shannon came forward with her allegations.

Lauren has not publicly commented on the accusations against her husband.

Who Are Nick Carter and Lauren Kitt’s Kids?

Nick and Lauren welcomed their first child, son Odin, in April 2016. More than three years later, Lauren gave birth to second child Saoirse in October 2019, followed by Pearl in April 2021.

“Soaking up as much quality time with the family as I can before we leave again for tour,” he captioned a September 2022 Instagram post. “It’s football Sunday, and it looks like we’re definitely ready!”