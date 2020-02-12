Awkward! Nick Carter Reveals He Once Got an Erection on Stage During ‘Watch What Happens Live’

Confession time! Nick Carter revealed he “unexpectedly got a boner on stage” during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Tuesday, February 11. Andy Cohen, 51, asked the Backstreet Boys — Nick, 40, Kevin Richardson, 48, Brian Littrell, 44, AJ McLean, 42, and Howie Dorough, 46 — questions during a game of “Dish In the Dark,” and the musicians shined a flashlight on themselves when something was true. Ultimately, Nick was the only one to reveal his awkward moment.

“Have you ever got caught hooking up in your trailer or green room?” the talk show host asked, but no one answered. “Have you ever pulled a fan on stage simply because they were hot?” Andy asked, and Nick, AJ and Howie all admitted that’s something they’ve done.

Of course, Andy had to ask, “Have you ever made love while listening to your own music?” And … yes, AJ, Kevin and Howie revealed that was indeed true. “It came on the radio!” AJ reasoned.

Later on, a fan called in to ask a very important question — what the heck is “I Want It That Way” really about? “First of all, the song makes no sense,” AJ said. “There was a completely different version of the song that actually made sense and thankfully, we decided to go back to the one that didn’t make sense. I don’t think the song would have been as big as it was had it made sense.” Mystery solved!

The Grammy nominees also got candid about performing at the Super Bowl in 2001. “We actually did the National Anthem,” Nick said. “That halftime [show] was actually ‘NSync, Britney [Spears] and Aerosmith, and I think that was one of our biggest moments. [The Super Bowl] was offered to us. We got a choice to either choose from the halftime [show] or do the National Anthem. We chose the National Anthem. Looking back, though, we sort of regret it. It’s gotten so big over the years, but it’s still a very prestigious thing.”

But the one thing the boys haven’t done yet is a Christmas album, which they are hoping to release very soon. “We all love Christmas music, and we have families. We need to make it happen,” Kevin dished.

Meanwhile, the pop stars are gearing up for the second leg of their North America DNA World Tour this summer. Hopefully, Nick doesn’t have a uh, surprise, down there again.