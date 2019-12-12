You tell them! Laura Perlongo took to Instagram to defend her man, Nev Shulman, after one troll was hating on Nev’s luscious chest hair. The proud wifey, 31, made it clear she likes it and that’s all that counts.

“Laura, please manscape your man,” one user wrote on the photo of the Catfish star, 35, standing shirtless in Tulum, Mexico with several laughing emojis. “He’s perfect,” she replied with a yummy emoji on Tuesday, December 10.

Nev Shulman

“Yo quiero 🌮🔔,” Nev captioned the photo, giving his best blue steel. Several users praised the MTV star for his manly chest. “Chest curls for the girls 😍,” one user wrote, while another added, “Chest game v strong, Nev.” Others said, “Hey, some women love men with chest hair. 🤣🔥😍,” and, “The hairier the merrier.”

Nev and Laura are one of our favorite couples, mainly because they always keep it 100. Back in September, the duo told In Touch exclusively how they are thinking of expanding their family. “I feel like it would be too sad to say no more babies,” adding, “I don’t think I am ready for baby No. 3 just yet. I am definitely saving all of the clothes.” The pair welcomed baby No. 2 just 11 months ago.

Although the two would love another munchkin, one of their biggest obstacles is trying to figure out where to put a newborn in their New York City apartment. “It’s tough to have more than two kids here,” Laura explained in September. “There is no space! We said, ‘Maybe we can have another baby’ because we are thinking about it. We tried to put Beau, 9 months, and Cleo, 23 months, in the same room, and she loves him so much she would crawl into his crib in the middle of the night and wake him up. I wake up at 5 a.m., and I go in the room, and the lights would be on. Cleo would be in his crib reading him books at 4:45 in the morning. So, we had to nix that.” Honestly, sounds pretty damn cute to us, but we understand they need their eight hours.

We love watching these two and the sweet relationship they have with their kids.