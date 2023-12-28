Natalia Grace – the Ukrainian orphan previously accused of being an adult by her former adoptive parents – is speaking out for the first time in an effort to finally prove her age in a new docuseries The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks.

“All the records I have, especially the medical records, all point to me being a kid. There’s a lot of people thinking, ‘There is a way to tell her age, there is a way to prove it,'” Natalia said during part one of the upcoming documentary, according to TooFab. “I just want people to see the truth about my age.”

She continued, “This is so big, this has been 12 years of just two people, lying their butts off. They ruined a kids’ life. They painted them as a big monster, when in reality, they were the ones. It just proves I was not lying about my age. They ignored everything that was pointing to the truth, just so they could have this stupid lie. They knew it and they still did what they did.”

A dentist later appeared on the doc to examine X-rays done on Natalia shortly after she was adopted by Michael and Christine Barnett. The dentist determined that, at the time, Natalia would have been between the ages of 9 and 11, as she still had a dozen baby teeth, according to multiple outlets. The dental records used in the documentary were not taken into consideration by the court who legally granted the Barnetts’ petition to change her age in 2012.

“This is way too many baby teeth to be an adult. You can’t fake teeth coming in like this. Nothing in the x-ray we took that would show she could be anywhere near 15 years older,” the medical professional claimed. “Wow, that seems crazy.”

In the trailer for the upcoming season, Natalia claimed that “Kristine is the real monster,” adding that “Michael is an accomplice to the monster.”

“It’s very frustrating to hear everything that’s being said from Kristine and Michael because I already don’t know who I am, and I want to know who I am, what happened to me,” she continued. “But I’m hearing all this stuff that never actually happened from Kristine and Michael.”

Natalia went on to say that viewers are finally going to hear her “side of the story.” “People are believing what Kristine and Michael are saying without even hearing my side. … I’m gonna say what happened because I never got a chance to say what happened. Y’all have heard Kristine and Michael and what they have said, but you need to hear both sides in order to know what really happened.”

Natalia Speaks – which is follow-up to the 2023 documentary The Curious Case of Natalia Grace – premieres on ID on Monday, January 1. The three-night special runs on consecutive nights from 9 to 11 p.m. ET.