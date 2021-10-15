In Touch has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Finding the perfect gift for a guy can feel like an impossible task. When years of celebrations have exhausted your list of foolproof gifts for men, you may feel a little uninspired and unsure of what to get your guy. Sure, you can always go the traditional route and get him another wallet or watch, but why add to that collection in his closet when you could opt for something more fresh and fun?

Enter Bespoke Post — the subscription box that’s about to solve your gift-giving dilemma. Whether you’re searching for a gift for someone special or you’re just a guy who’s looking to upgrade his lifestyle, Bespoke Post has you covered. This company offers an impressive range of high-quality items for nearly every interest and hobby you can imagine.

What is Bespoke Post?

Bespoke Post isn’t like other subscription boxes in the space that just send you a monthly delivery full of things you’ll never use. Instead, they take the time to learn your interests, hobbies, and dislikes to curate a box personalized to your tastes and preferences. With Bespoke Post, you can get a monthly delivery right to your doorstep packed with things you not only want, but actually need.

Bespoke Post is stocked up with items for almost every occasion. Heading out into the great outdoors soon? You’ll be impressed by their range of outdoor equipment, including throwing knives, fishing rafts, portable picnic tables, tents, and camp stoves. Interested in upgrading your home cooking? You’ll find an array of modern, stylish cookware like cast iron skillets, spices, baking kits, and even a tortilla press. Whether you’re ready to grow your own houseplants or elevate your home decor, there’s truly something for everybody at Bespoke Post.

If subscription boxes aren’t really your thing, Bespoke Post offers premium items as standalone products, too. They’re constantly adding new items that are sure to pique your interest. With so many options, you’re sure to find something that you or somebody in your life can look forward to receiving! The range of products cover every corner, but one thing is consistent across them all — they’re stylish, modern, and high quality.

How much does the Bespoke Post subscription cost?

Your monthly deliveries from Bespoke Post will cost $45 each. Keep in mind that every box features over $70 in items geared toward your hobbies and interests.

Each month, you’ll get to preview your box and decide whether to keep, swap, or skip it altogether. So if you’re feeling adventurous one month and creative the next, you can alter the contents of the box to fit your current mood.

If you’d rather enjoy the box without the subscription, you’re in luck — standalone boxes cost just $55, still a great deal considering the value of the items inside. This is a fantastic option for anyone who wants to give Bespoke Post a try before opting for the subscription route.

However, the subscription itself is pretty much risk-free. There’s no fee to become a member, you can skip as many months as you want, and you’re free to cancel anytime.

Bespoke Post

What else does Bespoke Post have?

Each box from Bespoke Post features a collection of quality goods that are equal parts fun and functional.

For a better idea of what Bespoke Post has in store for you, check out a few of their current featured collections below. In the unlikely event that nothing sparks your interest, don’t worry — there are new boxes to pick from each and every month!

Enjoy barrel-aged spirits straight from the comfort of home with a rustic mini barrel and bottling kit. Effortlessly infuse your favorite liquor with smoky notes while storing it in a real oak barrel. This kit is perfect for guys who are interested in creating house-made spirits or in need of a little something to spice up the home bar.

Any guy who sees his shoe collection as more of a hobby than a part of his wardrobe needs this box. It’s equipped with a set of German-crafted buffing brushes constructed with beechwood and horsehair to help make leather shoes shine. You’ll also get a set of soft-bristled polish applicator brushes, a brass brush designed exclusively for suede, a leather conditioner, polish, wax, and a cotton polishing cloth.

Melt away stress, tension, and soreness with a bit of help from CBD. This kit features a trio of CBD products to help you take on the day with your best foot forward. The headache roller helps to relieve inflammation with a boost from full-spectrum CBD, wintergreen, and lavender. The pain salve relieves soreness and cramping at the source with a relaxing, cooling effect, and the Youth Serum works to promote collagen production and support natural hydration.

The Trail box is great for any guy who likes to live on the wild side. Prepare for your next outdoor excursion with a collection of tools that will help you thrive and survive in nature. The Gut Hook Knife was designed for hunting but can be used for gardening, fishing, general camp chores, and most importantly, opening bottles. Your kit also comes with a heavy-duty field box to keep you organized, a survival guide for braving the elements, a pocket saw for severing camp materials, and a paracord bracelet that doubles as a 10-foot rope.

For guys who can’t enjoy a meal without a hefty dose of hot sauce or red pepper flakes, the Scorch box will take your taste buds to new heights of heat. This box is loaded with sauces and salts that connoisseurs of spice will love and appreciate. From Back Truffle Hot Sauce to Spicy Blossom Hot Honey, the contents of this box will have your mouth (and eyes) watering in the best way possible.

Bespoke Post isn’t your average subscription box, and this complete oyster-shucking experience is a testament to that. That’s right, your monthly delivery can take the form of everything you need to enjoy a fancy oyster dinner right at home! If you opt for the Shucked box, you’ll receive a whole slew of oysters, a perfectly paired hot sauce, and an oyster shucking knife. If you have an upcoming birthday, anniversary, or just want to switch up date night, this is the perfect pick.