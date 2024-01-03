The holiday season is a wrap, and the new year is officially underway. We may be less than a single full week into 2024, but we can’t deny how tired we truly are. After a jam-packed holiday season filled with festive parties, dinners and celebrations, we’re back to the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

For many of us, that includes waking up early, commuting and actually working for days at a time without any vacation on the horizon. If you’re looking as tired as you feel and notice that you’re experiencing a bit more under-eye puffiness than usual, you need to get your hands on handy eye patches.

Get the Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Hydra-Gel Eye Patches for $75 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 3, 2024, but are subject to change.

During season nine of Bravo’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Kyle Richards went viral after she wore a pair of gold patches during the cast’s trip to Provence, France. Richards took to her Instagram Stories to give her followers the scoop on which eye patches she was wearing. She posted a picture of the pads and captioned it, “I got so many questions about the under-eye pads I wore in Provence.” The RHOBH star added, “They’re @peterthomasrothoffice,” she wrote. She followed up by explaining exactly what the patches do: “Helps with puffiness and lines. Not a paid post or ad. Just sharing because I couldn’t reply to everyone.”

The Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Hydra-Gel Eye Patches are a top-rated beauty essential which helps lift and firm the appearance of the under-eye area. Hyaluronic acid replenishes moisture, while hydrolyzed collagen diminishes the appearance of fine lines. Caffeine is the secret weapon which helps these patches reduce the appearance of puffiness. They also deliver an instant cooling effect and are lightly scented with lavender to soothe and calm irritated and inflamed skin.

Using these patches is easy and breezy. They come equipped with an enclosed spatula which shoppers can use to lift the gel patch. Simply apply it to a clean, dry under-eye area between 10 and 15 minutes. If there is any remaining product left on the under-eye area after you take it off, simply rub it in to help absorb.

Verified Amazon shoppers are just as impressed by the eye patches as the Bravo star. “I have dark circles and puffiness and they brighten my under eyes right up,” one shopper noted. Another reviewer dished about their lifelong struggle with under-eye puffiness. “I’ve had puffiness and dark circles under my eyes all my life, no matter how much sleep I get,” the reviewer noted. “I put these on before my drive to work and my eyes look great by the time I arrive. Big difference in the before and after,” the shopper beamed.

Whether you need some rest or you’re looking for a luxurious at-home beauty treatment, add the Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Hydra-Gel Eye Patches to your cart ASAP!

