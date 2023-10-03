The Best Early Amazon Prime Day 2023 Deals
InTouch has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.
Wish you could have another shot at Amazon Prime Day 2023? Well, wish granted! The Prime-exclusive, two-day shopping event is coming back for another round this fall!
Prime Big Deal Days will take place on October 10-11 and will feature major markdowns on just about every type of product you can think of. Remember to sign up for Prime so you can take part!
There’s no need to wait until the 10th to start shopping though. Nab your most-wanted items well before they start to sell out by shopping our absolute favorite early Prime Day deals from shoppers’ top categories. Scroll down and start filling up that cart!
The Best Early Prime Day 2023 Deals
Best Fashion Deals
Revamp your wardrobe for fall and beyond with these amazing clothing deals!
- Ladiyo Open-Front Belted Long Jacket — was $157, now $80!
- Anrabess Crew-Neck Sweater — was $63, now $40!
- Happy Sailed Front Button Loose Jumpsuit — was $50, now $34!
- Cosonsen Ruffle Skater Dress — was $53, now $40!
Best Home Deals
Cozy up your space in a snap with these home picks!
- Bedsure Sherpa Throw Blanket — was $29, now $20!
- Ovente Glass Electric Kettle — was $33, now $16!
- Surya Artistic Weavers Odelia Area Rug — was $220, now $73!
- Molblly Queen Mattress — was $310, now $215!
Best Electronics Deals
New tech can be expensive — but it doesn’t always have to be. Shop these deals!
- Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) — was $129, now $99!
- Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor — was $70, now $49!
- Fullja Large Digital Photo Frame — was $160, now $99.99!
- Cryo360 by Macard WiFi Extender/Booster — was $37, now $20!
Best Beauty and Wellness Deals
Whether you need new makeup or an entire system reset, these picks can help!
- Cosrx Snail Mucin 92% Moisturizer — was $26, now $16!
- Nizoral Anti-Dandruff Shampoo — was $30, now $15!
- L’Oreal Paris Lash Paradise Mascara — was $13, now $7!
- Century Systems The Cleaner Ultimate Body Detox — was $64, now $17!
Looking for something else? Explore more amazing deals here!
InTouch has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email In Touch at contact@intouchweekly.com.