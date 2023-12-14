20 Last-Minute Holiday Gifts Starting at Just $10
InTouch Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Still need to make your list and check it twice? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered! Christmas may be less than two weeks away, but you still have plenty of time to shop for last-minute gifts.
We picked out 20 perfect presents that will arrive in time for the holidays. If Santa can deliver all of his packages in one night, you can definitely score these gifts with ample time to spare! All of these items have fast shipping options so you’ll be set for the season.
Fashion
- Personalized Name Bar Bracelet — just $25!
- Gold Dangle Earrings — just $75!
- Koolaburra by Ugg Short Boots — originally $100, now just $90!
- Sherpa Trim Plaid Plush Robe —just $27!
Beauty
- Gua Sha and Jade Roller Gift Set — originally $16, now just $10!
- Mario Badescu Facial Spray Collection — just $19!
- Grace & Stella Gold Under-Eye Masks — originally $31, now just $16!
- Organic Bath Bombs — originally $30, now just $25!
Home
- Nest Holiday Candle — just $20!
- Keurig Single Serve Coffee Maker — originally $100, now just $60!
- Ninja Air Fryer — just $80!
- BlueHills Essential Oil Diffuser — just $43!
Toys
- Kids’ Karaoke Microphone Machine — originally $30, now just $19!
- Barbie Dreamhouse — originally $225, now just $203!
- Rock Painting Kit for Kids — originally $25, now just $15!
- STEM Remote Control Truck — originally $60, now just $45!
Tech
- HP Sprocket Portable Instant Color Photo Printer — just $65!
- Apple AirPods Pro — originally $249, now just $200!
- JBL Portable Speaker with Bluetooth — originally $50, now just $30!
- 4K Vlogging Digital Camera — just $100!
