InTouch Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Still need to make your list and check it twice? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered! Christmas may be less than two weeks away, but you still have plenty of time to shop for last-minute gifts.

We picked out 20 perfect presents that will arrive in time for the holidays. If Santa can deliver all of his packages in one night, you can definitely score these gifts with ample time to spare! All of these items have fast shipping options so you’ll be set for the season.

Fashion

personalized bracelet
Amazon

Beauty

gua sha and jade roller set
Amazon

Home

Nest holiday candle
Amazon

Toys

karaoke microphone
Amazon

Tech

photo printer
Amazon

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email In Touch at contact@intouchweekly.com.