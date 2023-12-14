InTouch Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Still need to make your list and check it twice? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered! Christmas may be less than two weeks away, but you still have plenty of time to shop for last-minute gifts.

We picked out 20 perfect presents that will arrive in time for the holidays. If Santa can deliver all of his packages in one night, you can definitely score these gifts with ample time to spare! All of these items have fast shipping options so you’ll be set for the season.

Fashion

Amazon

Beauty

Amazon

Home

Amazon

Toys

Amazon

Tech

Amazon