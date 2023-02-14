In Touch Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Is your skin looking a little dull and lifeless? Does it feel dry and stressed out? Has your skin lost some of its elasticity and gained a few more wrinkles than you would like? A top-quality hyaluronic acid serum could be the answer to your skincare concerns.

Hyaluronic acid is the OG of skincare ingredients thanks to its ability to retain moisture within the skin. This helps to keep the skin hydrated and plumped up, which gives a brighter more youthful appearance with diminished fine lines and wrinkles and a more even skin tone.

To ensure you’re taking the best care of your skin, you should only use the best hyaluronic acid serums formulated with quality ingredients — preferably natural — and no potentially harmful chemicals.

We’ve scrutinized dozens of premium skincare brands to find the best hyaluronic acids for 2023 that deserve a place in your skincare regime. We’ve only chosen products that have natural formulations, are suitable for all skin types, and have many happy customers.

Best Hyaluronic Acid Serums in 2023

Keep reading to find out our top hyaluronic acid serums and learn more about the benefits of hyaluronic acid for your skin.

Best Hyaluronic Acid Serum for 2023: CLEARSTEM CELLRENEW Collagen Stem Cell Serum

CLEARSTEM

Pros:

Hyaluronic acid, collagen stem cells and botanicals

Nourishing and anti-blemish ingredients

Ideal for calming all kinds of inflammation

Non-comedogenic

Suitable for all skin types

Cruelty-free and vegan

CELLRENEW from CLEARSTEM is a powerful stem cell serum that’s formulated with key skincare ingredients including palmetto, reishi mushroom and green tea. These ingredients work together to balance oil production and regulate hormonal acre, while also providing deep hydration.

Suitable for all skin types, the anti-acne and anti-aging serum helps to regenerate and replenish the skin, making it ideal for tackling breakouts, and healing acne scars and other pigmentation marks.

Collagen stem cells, hyaluronic acid and targeted botanicals help to improve your complexion, while turmeric and vitamin B5 tackle inflammation to help the skin re-balance and heal. This makes CELLRENEW a great option for helping to soothe and hydrate the skin after micro-needling, laser treatments and other exfoliation or heat treatments.

The completely non-toxic serum contains no pore-blocking ingredients or hormone disruptors, as well as being vegan and cruelty-free.

Best Body Lotion for 2023: Athena Club Dewy Body Lotion

Athena Club

Pros:

Packed with antioxidants

100% natural ingredients

Fast-absorbing formula

Alcohol-free

Three scents available

Non-GMO and cruelty-free

Does your skin need some extra TLC? The Dewy Body Lotion from Athena Club will deeply nourish and hydrate areas of stubborn dry skin to give you that extra glow. Formulated with natural, skin-loving ingredients, the silky lotion will provide instant nourishment to your skin for more supple and silky skin.

A skin-nourishing blend of vitamins, antioxidants and omega fatty acids work together to keep the skin hydrated and protected, all year round. Use daily and you can expect smoother and brighter skin and disappearing dry patches. The lightweight formula absorbs quickly into the skin without a greasy residue, so you can go from shower to shirt in just minutes.

Available in three invigorating scents — rose, sage and lime. The fragrance is subtle but still lingers on the skin for hours. However, if you have sensitive or acne-prone skin, do a skin patch test before using the body cream on your face to make sure you don’t experience irritation.

Best Serum for Brighter Skin: AnnieMak Restore Vitamin C Serum

AnnieMak

Pros:

High concentration of vitamin C

Collagen-boosting ingredients

Hyaluronic acid and vitamin E

No parabens, sulfates or phthalates

Vegan, cruelty-free and non-GMO

Third-party lab tested

If you want brighter, more youthful looking skin, the Restore Vitamin C Serum from AnnieMak could be just what you’re looking for. The serum is packed full of skin-rejuvenating ingredients including Vitamin C, which is known to be a powerful antioxidant that works by sloughing away dead cells and stimulating collagen and elastin synthesis. This may improve the appearance of dull and lifeless skin and improve skin tone.

As well as a whopping 26% vitamin C, the serum also contains ingredients that may reduce the signs of aging and improve skin texture, including:

Matrixyl 3000 : By utilizing the skin’s natural healing mechanisms, Matrixyl 3000 can contribute to a reduction in deep wrinkles and improvement in skin elasticity.

Skin Tightener ST2 : Made from a unique blend of marine and botanical ingredients, ST2, may help enhance collagen and fibronectin synthesis, to improve the appearance of wrinkles, giving a tightening effect that you can see and feel.

Hyaluronic acid : Derived from the Cassia Angustifolia plant, natural hyaluronic acid helps the skin retain moisture for a plumper, tighter appearance.

Dimethyl sulfone : This plant-derived ingredient may help boost collagen production, as well as, minimize the appearance of scars and enhance the absorption of other skincare ingredients.

The serum can be used day and night, and as a base for makeup. But, as the concentration of vitamin C is high, do a patch test before you start using it, and then only apply it every other day until your skin builds up a tolerance.

Best Face Mask: Foreo Imagination

Foreo

Pros:

Make spa-quality face masks at home

Nourishing hyaluronic acid, squalane and vitamin E

Can be used on face and body

Dermatologically-tested

Cruelty-free and vegan

Fragrance-free

If you like a little bit of self-care every now and then, you’ll love Imagination from Foreo. The DIY Mask Base turns your kitchen into a skincare lab. The silky smooth formula serves as a hydrating base for your own homemade mask, while the Triple Infusion Complex binds with the vitamins and minerals of your fresh ingredients to penetrate deeply into the skin.

Hyaluronic acid replaces lost moisture to plump the skin, squalane replenishes fatty acids to nourish the skin, panthenol and allantoin soothe and calms the skin and vitamin E protects the skin from free radical damage.

Foreo Imagination is suitable for all skin types and can be used on any area of the face or body. Plus, the versatility of the mask base means that you can create different mask variations depending on the area of your face or the needs of your skin.

The only limit to what you create is your imagination. No matter what mask you make, you can do so safely in the knowledge that the dermatologist tested formula is fragrance-free, contains only clean ingredients, and is cruelty-free and vegan.

Best Hyaluronic Acid Supplement: SkinnyFit Super Youth

SkinnyFit

Pros:

Contains 5 types of collagen

Naturally-sourced collagen

Apple cider vinegar, hyaluronic acid and vitamin C for radiance

Sweet, fruity flavor

May also aid weight loss

90-day money-back guarantee

If you want to look and feel younger inside and out, try the Super Youth supplement from SkinnyFit. It promises more youthful skin, improved performance, and recovery, healthier nails, and hair, boosted immunity, and bone and joint support.

The tropical-flavored collagen powder contains 5 types of collagen (I, II, III, V, and X) from 4 natural sources to fight the signs of aging, inside and out.

The supplement also contains hyaluronic acid to increase moisture retention for plumper, firmer-looking skin; vitamin C to fight inflammation and boosts immunity; and apple cider vinegar, which can speed up metabolism, burn fat and help suppress appetite.

Best Hyaluronic Acid Serum with CBD: CBDistillery Bota Age-Defying Hyaluronic Acid Serum

CBDistillery

Pros:

Hyaluronic acid and CBD

Suitable for all skin types

Complementary skincare products

Non-GMO

Third-party lab tested

60-day satisfaction guarantee

The plant-based ingredients of the Bota Age-Defying Serum provides deep moisturization to your skin helping you to look and feel your best. The serum contains manuka flower extract, ginger root, CBD, and hyaluronic acid for an ultra-hydrating serum that may help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Suitable for all skin types, the serum is best used after cleansing and toning to give you a little extra glow before you lock in the ingredients with your moisturizer.

CBDistillery is a brand that pride’s itself on providing customers with honestly-labeled, quality hemp-derived products. Third-party lab test results verify that all of the brand’s products — including the Age-Defying Hyaluronic Acid Serum — are as potent as advertised and are free from pesticides, heavy metals and other contaminants.

Best CBD Face Mask: CBDfx Face Mask

CBDfx

Pros:

50mg of broad-spectrum CBD per mask

Five variations to choose from

Cruelty-free

Activates in just 10 minutes

Lab tested to ensure potency and purity

60-day guarantee

The easy to use sheet masks from CBDfx are available in five variations designed to challenge specific skin care concerns. Choose from:

Rose: Formulated with hyaluronic acid to tone and moisturize for petal-soft skin

Cucumber: Hydrates and nourishes, whilst also tightening pores for brighter, refreshed skin.

Aloe vera: Helps soothe irritated and environmentally stressed skin

Charcoal: Unclogs pores to brighten congested skin

Lavender: Calms skin and the mind with relaxing aromas.

When coupled with 50mg of CBD, the assorted botanicals and essential oils of the face mask create an at-home spa experience. Suitable for all skin types, the active ingredients sink deep into the skin without leaving a sticky residue..just beautifully hydrated skin.

The application time is just 10 minutes and the remaining serum doesn’t need to be washed away. Once the sheet mask has been removed the leftover serum will absorb into the skin with a gentle pat, to give you an extra glow.

Each batch of face masks is independently lab tested for guaranteed potency and purity, and to ensure there are non-detectable levels of THC.

Best Hyaluronic Acid Serum for Dry Skin: Vena Daily Hy – Hydrating Serum

Vena

Pros:

Hyaluronic acid, CBD, and nourishing botanicals

Anti-aging and anti-acne

USA-grown hemp

Vegan

Independently lab tested

30-day money-back guarantee

Soothe and replenish dry skin with the Daily Hy Serum from Vena. The silky serum contains a potent blend of plant-based ingredients to deliver hydration on a cellular level. Ingredients include:

Hyaluronic acid to help the skin retain moisture to plump up the skin, reducing the appearance of fine lines.

Rosehip oil , which is rich in essential fatty acids and antioxidants to aid tissue and cell regeneration.

Lychee extract, a superfood rich in vitamins C and B, phytonutrient flavonoids, and antioxidants.

CBD, an extract from the hemp plant which can help regulate sebum levels to prevent acne, as well as having antioxidant action to counteract free radical damage.

Apply after cleansing, morning and night, to help keep your skin healthy and hydrated for a more youthful glow.

Best Vitamin C and Hyaluronic Acid Serum: Zatural CBD + Vitamin C Tri-Lifting Serum

Zatural

Pros:

Hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, and CBD

Vegetable collagen

All natural formulation

100% vegan-friendly and cruelty-free

Multifunction serum that can be used on multiple areas

Subscribe and save

Cons:

The CBD content means that the serum may not be suitable for those who are pregnant or breastfeeding

Zatural’s CBD + Vitamin C Serum is a tri-lifting serum that can help to tighten your skin and even out skin tone. The 100% vegan serum features no harmful additives, but plenty of natural skin care ingredients, including:

Hyaluronic acid: The plant-based hyaluronic acid helps with moisture retention to improve skin elasticity and overall health.

Vitamin C: A powerful antioxidant known for protecting the skin against free radical damage as well as boosting collagen, improving skin tone, and reducing the appearance of fine lines.

Vegetable collagen: The plant-based collagen can help increase skin hydration, reduce wrinkles, and improve skin texture

CBD: The plant extract has a powerful anti-inflammatory action to help ease acne and reduce redness.

For an instant lift, simply apply a small amount of serum onto damp, clean skin. For deeper penetration and hydration, mix equal amounts of serum and water. The versatile serum is suitable for hydrating and tightening the skin on the face, but also neck, decolletage, elbows, hands and knees.

What is Hyaluronic Acid and How Does It Work?

Hyaluronic acid is a naturally occurring compound that’s found throughout the body’s connective tissue. It’s the main component of what gives your skin structure, as well as being responsible for a plump and hydrated look. Hyaluronic acid also plays a key role in wound healing and as it decreases as we age we’re more susceptible to fine lines and wrinkles and sagging.

Hyaluronic acid is a key ingredient in skincare due to its wide range of benefits which include:

Moisturizing

Anti-aging

Anti-wrinkle

Boosts skin elasticity

Promotes wound healing and reduces scarring

Calms facial redness

Lubricates joints

So why is hyaluronic acid so good for the skin? It can bind up to 1,000 times its weight in moisture, meaning that it can help your skin to retain moisture for a plump, glowing appearance.

When Is the Best Time to Use Hyaluronic Acid?

You can use hyaluronic acid in the morning and in the evening at the time you would usually apply your moisturizer, after cleansing and toning. If you’re using a hyaluronic acid serum, it’s best applied when your skin is slightly damp. Don’t forget to apply a moisturizer afterward to lock in the hydration.

All hyaluronic acid skincare products are formulated differently, so how long it takes to see the effects depends on the product.

Topical hyaluronic acid products tend to produce temporary effects, so after applying you may notice plumper, brighter, and more hydrated skin within minutes. Whereas if you’re looking to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and the other signs of aging, it’s likely to take between 4 and 8 weeks before you see a difference.

FAQs:

Can you use hyaluronic acid and vitamin C together?

Not only can you use hyaluronic acid and vitamin C together, but when you do, they combine to create a more effective formula, promoting better results. The two key skincare ingredients really complement each other to hydrate, protect, and repair the skin.

Can you apply too much hyaluronic acid?

As hyaluronic acid attracts water molecules, if the concentration in your moisturizer or serum is too high, it can actually take water from your skin. This can make your skin look dry and dull, defeating the purpose of using hyaluronic acid in the first place.

A concentration of around 2% of hyaluronic acid is ideal for helping the skin to retain moisture, without causing any irritation.

Are there any negative side effects of using hyaluronic acid on certain skin types?

The word “acid” may be concerning, but when it comes to hyaluronic acid, you don’t need to worry. As hyaluronic acid naturally occurs in the body, allergic reactions and other side effects are rare.

Furthermore, hyaluronic acid is suitable for all skin types, even sensitive and acne-prone skin types. Plus, it’s safe to use the acid when pregnant or breastfeeding.

That being said, it’s always wise to perform a patch test when trying out a new skincare product, even one that contains hyaluronic acid.

Can I use hyaluronic acid if I have oily skin?

Of course! Many oily skin issues are caused by over-cleansing and dehydration. It may seem strange but you can still have oily skin that is significantly dehydrated.

Unlike some moisturizing ingredients, hyaluronic acid is lightweight, so for oily skin, it can help maintain hydration without greasiness.

Can hyaluronic acid help with acne and blemishes?

While hyaluronic acid is not considered a treatment for breakouts, it can help reduce the redness caused by blemishes and soothe the skin. Furthermore, it works brilliantly with anti-acne ingredients such as salicylic acid and glycolic acid, helping to reduce irritation. Finally, hyaluronic acid can tackle skin dehydration, which is known to aggravate acne.

Is hyaluronic acid safe for pregnancy?

Yes, hyaluronic acid is a pregnancy-safe ingredient. However, make sure your hyaluronic acid doesn’t contain other ingredients that aren’t recommended for use during pregnancy, such as retinol and CBD.

In Summary

Hyaluronic acid is a key skincare ingredient that is responsible for a number of potential benefits. As it can hold up to 1,000 times its weight in water, hyaluronic acid can help plump up the skin, reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, as well as helping to keep the skin hydrated and healthy.

Introducing a hyaluronic acid serum into your skincare regime will help lock in moisture for brighter skin, with improved texture, so you feel fresher and more youthful. Just make sure you choose a hyaluronic acid serum that is made with quality, natural ingredients and that is free from artificial additives and fragrances.

Remember to be patient when it comes to results. It can take up to four weeks (or longer) for you to see the benefits of a new skincare product. Also, consistency is key if you want to see real results, so apply your serum morning and night, followed by a moisturizer to enable deep penetration of the hyaluronic acid.

InTouch has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.