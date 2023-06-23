From Luxury Travels to Relaxing at Home: 7 Ways To Elevate Your Summer Vacation

Summertime and the living’s easy, right? Well, it’s about to get even easier — and a lot more fun. Whether you’re jetting off on an exotic vacation or embracing the art of staying in, we’ve got just the things to make your summer truly unforgettable.

From saving on your air conditioning bill to making sizzling pizza in your backyard, we’ve gathered a list of delightful additions that will elevate your summer experience. So kick back, relax, and get ready to dive into a summer filled with joy, relaxation, and a dash of luxury.

1. Beat the Heat (Not Your Wallet) by Finding the Best Electricity Plan With Power Wizard

Power Wizard

When the temperatures rise, so does the reliance on our dear old friend — air conditioning. But with comfort often comes an additional cost, and sometimes, it’s really hard to choose between saving money and sweating to death in the sauna of your un-air-conditioned home. If you’re nodding along, don’t sweat it. Power Wizard has got your back!

They can help you find the best electricity plan for your home, ensuring you can chill out without worrying about the energy bill. It’s a win-win situation, isn’t it? Cool air, cooler savings, and all the comfort you need to enjoy those lazy summer days. Because fun in the sun is at its most fun when you know you can slip inside and cool off whenever it gets too hot.

2. See Summer in a New Light — As In, Mito Red Light

Mito Red Light

Summer’s all about feeling good, right? With Mito Red Light’s devices, you can take your wellness routine to a whole new level and treat yourself to red light therapy at home. Its dual chip, multi-wavelength design works to support collagen production, promote healing, and support recovery after workouts, in addition to a wide range of other benefits!

This innovative device allows you to bask in the soothing comfort of red light therapy right at home. Light therapy is an ideal way to promote wellness and help you rejuvenate and unwind after a long day in the summer sun. It’s also a great way to help your body feel good after a chill day at home when temperatures get too high to spend much time outside. And one benefit of red light therapy over good old-fashioned vitamin D: you’re not going to get a sunburn from this one!

Whether you’re returning from a beach trip or wrapping up a quiet day at home, this red light therapy device promises to be your new best friend this summer. Get ready for some serious relaxation!

3. Stay Cool and Classy in a Polo Shirt by Psycho Bunny

Psycho Bunny

You know what they say — when life gives you a sunny day, you make a fashion statement! This summer, step out in style with the trendy collection of polo shirts for men from Psycho Bunny. Crafted with comfort in mind, these polo shirts provide a seamless blend of functionality and fashion. Picture this — you’re basking in the summer sun, draped in a polo shirt that breathes as freely as you do, stylishly navigating the season with an aura of coolness.

Whether you’re lounging by the crystal-clear pool, exploring the charming cobblestone streets of an ancient city, or hosting a laid-back barbecue with friends, these polos will elevate your look. With a range of colors and designs, they’re ready to become your wardrobe staple for the season. This summer, step into the sunshine with confidence and let your style speak for you. After all, summer days are too beautiful not to dress the part!

4. Draw Attention to Your Summer Sparkle With Makeup From Jones Road Beauty

Jones Road Beauty

Summer is the season to let your inner glow shine — and what better way than to accentuate those beautiful eyes of yours with the perfect eyeliner pencil from Jones Road Beauty? Just a dash of this eyeliner can transform your summer look, adding that extra sparkle that mirrors the brilliance of sunny days. Imagine this — you’re sitting by the beach, your eyes sparkling like crystal blue waters, making waves with your stunning look.

Whether you’re catching rays by the pool, dancing the night away at a summer party, or savoring a sunset dinner on a rooftop, this eyeliner pencil will ensure you’re always in the spotlight. Summer is the season of light, color, and radiance — and with this eyeliner pencil, you can embody all that and more. So go ahead, let your eyes do the talking this season. Here’s to a summer that’s as sparkling as you are!

5. Easy Cleanup for Summer Messes With Washable Rugs by Tumble

Tumble

When you think of summer, what’s the first thing that comes to mind? Sunshine? Beach trips? Barbecues? How about … mess? Yes, you read that right. Summer can often mean an influx of mess at home — think sand from beach trips, spilled ice creams, and the remnants of a fun backyard barbecue party. But fear not, because Tumble’s range of washable rugs is here to make your life easier!

Designed with practicality in mind, these rugs are your answer to maintaining a clean and inviting home during the busy summer months. Spilled your cocktail? Kids tracked in mud from the yard? Pets decided to shake off right in the living room? No problem! These rugs can handle it all. And the best part? They’re machine washable, which means you get to spend less time cleaning and more time enjoying your summer.

Don’t let the fear of mess hold you back this season. Dive into the fun headfirst and leave the cleanup to Tumble’s washable rugs. Here’s to a summer of fun, freedom, and fuss-free living!

6. Dive Into Summer Fun With an Inflatable Above-Ground Pool by Evajoy

When the sun’s shining and temperatures are soaring, what could be more inviting than a refreshing dip in a pool? Who says you need to leave your backyard for that? Introducing the inflatable above-ground pool from Evajoy. This isn’t just a pool — it’s your private oasis, your at-home beach, your personal summer retreat.

Evajoy’s inflatable pool offers the perfect solution for those hot summer days when you want nothing more than to cool down and relax. Whether it’s a family fun day, a relaxed evening with friends, or a “just because” swim, this pool is ready to make a splash in your summer. This season, why not bring the beach to your backyard? After all, the best summer memories are often made right at home!

7. Give Your Summer Some Pizzazz With an Outdoor Pizza Oven From Ooni

There’s just something about summer that makes us want to try new things, isn’t there? If you’ve been dreaming about becoming the neighborhood’s favorite pizza chef, Ooni is here to make that dream come true! With their easy-to-use outdoor pizza oven, you can transform your backyard into a bustling pizzeria.

There’s nothing more delicious and gratifying than combining simple, wholesome ingredients to make a pizza and then sliding it into your personal pizza oven. Just imagine the aroma of melting cheese and fresh basil filling the air, the sizzle and crackle adding to the symphony of summer sounds … and it doubles as a cozy little heat source if you’re cooking after the sun’s gone down.

If you’re looking to make date night especially romantic, a perfectly crafted, bubbling hot margherita pizza is the way to go, alongside a bottle of wine. If you’re planning a barbecue with your bros, nothing will step up your backyard chef game quite like a homemade pizza — perhaps try a buffalo chicken pizza, if you’re feeling wild — to go with the brews your friends brought along.

A backyard pizza oven can also be ideal if you have kids who are constantly looking for new sources of entertainment. While you might not want to feed your kids pizza every night, this will feel healthier and more wholesome than takeout and will also give you a way to introduce your kids to the joys of cooking their own food to create lifelong habits.

Don your chef’s hat, roll up those sleeves, and get ready to create some magic (and delicious pizzas!) this summer. After all, who needs a restaurant reservation when you can create a culinary masterpiece right at home?

Level Up Your Summer Vacation

There you have it, folks — the perfect blend of tips, tricks, and terrific ideas to elevate your summer. Whether you’re hoping to chill out at home, embrace your inner chef, or make a style statement, we’ve got you covered.

As the sun shines brighter and the days grow longer, remember to enjoy every moment of this delightful season. After all, summer is a state of mind, and with these splendid additions to your home and lifestyle, you’ll be able to maintain that state of mind year-round if that’s what you want!