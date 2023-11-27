InTouch has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

Shoppers, start your engines! Cyber Monday is finally here. There are major markdowns across so many sites! But sorting through all of the sales feels like a lot of extra work, so we decided to handle all the heavy lifting ourselves.

Below are the best deals of the day, from sweatsuits to smart TVs. Get your holiday shopping out of the way by snagging these gifts — starting at just $6! Make sure you score these steals before it’s too late.

Best Fashion Deals

Elevate your style with these trendy pieces for sweater weather!

Amazon

Best Beauty Deals

Amazon

Keep your complexion merry and bright with these makeup and skincare staples!

Best Tech Deals

Amazon

Take your tech to the next level with these top-rated electronics!

Best Home Deals

Amazon

Deck the halls with these home essentials that will make your space feel warm and cozy!

Looking for something else? Explore more amazing deals here!