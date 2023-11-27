The Best Cyber Monday Deals of 2023
Shoppers, start your engines! Cyber Monday is finally here. There are major markdowns across so many sites! But sorting through all of the sales feels like a lot of extra work, so we decided to handle all the heavy lifting ourselves.
Below are the best deals of the day, from sweatsuits to smart TVs. Get your holiday shopping out of the way by snagging these gifts — starting at just $6! Make sure you score these steals before it’s too late.
Best Fashion Deals
Elevate your style with these trendy pieces for sweater weather!
- No. 1 Bestselling Sweatsuit — originally $53, now just $42!
- No. 1 Bestselling Plaid Shacket — originally $43, now just $26!
- Adidas Baseball Cap — originally $26, now just $13!
- Bellivera Faux Leather Puffer Jacket — originally $70, now just $40!
Best Beauty Deals
Keep your complexion merry and bright with these makeup and skincare staples!
- BAIMEI Cryotherapy Ice Roller and Gua Sha — originally $12, now just $6!
- Colgate Optic White Overnight Teeth Whitening Pen — originally $25, now just $14!
- Hicream 24k Gold Under Eye Patches — originally $20, now just $8!
- Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream — originally $72, now just $58!
Best Tech Deals
Take your tech to the next level with these top-rated electronics!
- Outdoor Speakers With Flame Lights — originally $100, now just $80!
- Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones — originally $329, now just $200!
- Amazon Fire TV 50″ 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV — originally $450, now just $290!
- WiFi Digital Photo Frame — originally $160, now just $80!
Best Home Deals
Deck the halls with these home essentials that will make your space feel warm and cozy!
- Amazon Basics 3-Bag Rectangular Laundry Sorter with Ironing Board Top — originally $45, now just $32!
- AROEVE Air Purifier — originally $70, now just $40!
- Ring Video Doorbell — originally $100, now just $55!
- Amazon Basics 1500W Ceramic Personal Heater with Adjustable Thermostat — originally $31, now just $20!
