The supplement industry is one of the biggest industries around, yet it’s one of the least understood marketplaces. The supplement industry has grown out of a desire for individuals to take their diet and health into their own hands, which could be seen as a reasonable desire for all. However, the industry is also known for taking advantage of looser regulations and pushing products that don’t have the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval simply because they can sell it without it. These products are not medications, so they don’t always face the same scrutiny as medicines, which leads consumers to lack understanding.

That said, we’re seeing more and more companies doing the hard work of creating natural, pure products that deliver on their claims and provide customers with something that will make them feel good. One supplement that has been gaining popularity in this circle is collagen protein peptides. Let’s learn a little more about this protein, why it’s becoming so popular, and BUBS Naturals, a brand doing incredible work to create pure clean collagen.

Collagen’s Role in the Body

Collagen is a structural protein found in connective tissue. Collagen is partially responsible for a number of things, including replacing dead skin cells, skin elasticity, and even helping your blood clot. It’s also the most abundant protein in the body, making up approximately 30% of total proteins.

Unlike other supplements you may take, our body can produce endogenous collagen, but this can deplete with both age and diet. After the age of around 20 years old, the body completely stops producing collagen naturally. Signs of low collagen can include low skin elasticity, slow recovery, joint pain, unhealthy or thinning hair, and poor gut health. If you want to increase your collagen levels after age 20, you’ll have to supplement it with either collagen protein powder or through foods like red meat, kale, fish with the skin on, and poultry.

Many factors can trigger the breakdown of collagen in the body in addition to diet and aging. These include smoking, refined sugars, and a lack of protection against sunlight. UV rays are extremely harmful to our skin and can contribute greatly to collagen breakdown. Along with collagen supplements, a topical approach of wearing sunscreens and lotions with SPF can protect your skin against damaging UV rays.

Pure Protein

The supplement industry is filled with a mixed bag of products. Some are natural, while others may contain additives—many of these products go unregulated, which means you don’t always know what you’re getting. With collagen products, you may find that some have a variety of added ingredients, including gluten, soy, and nuts, that are allergens for consumers. Collagen in its purest form matters, and that’s why the BUBS Naturals collagen peptides are some of the best you can find on the market.

Why the Right Brand Matters

Transparency matters whenever a brand sells something that affects your overall health and well-being. Often, research that’s done on supplements is completed through channels within the supplement industry itself, leaving little in the way of third-party certification for brands on the market. With its pure collagen protein peptides, BUBS is determined to set itself apart from an industry that has earned a fluctuating reputation when it comes to transparency.

BUBS has achieved this by engaging in third-party testing and being certified by NSF Certified for Sport. Third-party testing means that an organization that’s not the company itself evaluates the supplement in question to vouch for its quality. Building on that transparency, NSF (National Sanitation Foundation) is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing transparency for athletes and consumers. Having this certification from NSF means being able to expand their product to a majority of the MLB, along with a few NFL and NHL teams. Because the supplement industry already has a poor reputation, BUBS has gone above and beyond to ensure its product is as pure as they claim.

NSF Certified For Sport is dedicated to meeting the growing demands of athletes, coaches, and those concerned about banned substances in sports supplements, cosmetics, and personal care. The program certifies that what’s on the label is exactly what’s in the package; this means that the product doesn’t have unsafe levels of contaminants, masking agents, or any prohibited substances.



Companies like BUBS that have this certification also have to meet strict certification guidelines developed through a consensus process involving regulatory, sports industry, and consumer groups. Brands that value trust and honesty with their customers are paving the way for a healthier world—a world built on the connective tissue of both our bodies and our empathy for everyone around us.

Along with their NSF certification, the BUBS Naturals collagen protein peptides are Whole30 Approved and single-sourced, so you know you’re putting only the best ingredients into your body. The Whole30 Approved label is designed to let consumers know that a product is 100% compatible with the rules of the Whole30 program. Additionally, the label means that their team has vetted the given product line and company, and all products containing any trace of animal protein satisfy their established Animal Welfare Standards.



You’ve likely seen a Whole30 label on products before, but many don’t know how picky they are in choosing their partners. They have a personal relationship with every approved partner and put the utmost confidence in them, knowing that their products, mission, and values align with theirs and their Whole30 community.

Who Takes Collagen?

Collagen is not a supplement just for aging individuals or those with extenuating health issues. This protein is the fabric of our connective tissue, and everyone can benefit from taking a quality collagen supplement to help support healthy hair, skin, nails, joints, and recovery.Many people work in strenuous jobs, from sitting at a desk for eight hours a day to walking around a sales floor; regardless of where you fall on the spectrum, you’re likely experiencing muscle soreness and fatigue at some point throughout the day. Long hours spent doing any job can have adverse effects on the body, and while collagen may not be the final solution, it can help support a healthier body.

Collagen, like many supplements, must be broken down into a consumable form to be absorbed by the body. This typically takes the form of a powder, like in the case of the BUBS collagen protein peptides, or it can be found in a pill form. No matter how you consume it, we all need collagen in our bodies, regardless of age or lifestyle. While we can produce plenty of collagen on our own in our early 20s, age is the true enemy here; no one is producing the same levels at age 40 compared to when they were 20 years old.



So, what exactly makes up most collagen protein peptides, and what does the research say about their effectiveness?

Collagen Peptides: What the Research Says

As with any product on the market, consumers often question its effectiveness and whether it does what it says it will—collagen is no different here. Collagen supplements are made from collagen peptides, essentially small animal protein pieces. These are then broken down into consumable powders and pills absorbed in the gastrointestinal tract. If you want to address effectiveness, look no further than the “typical” amino acid profile in collagen supplements; BUBS has more key aminos, hence its increased benefits.

While research is still being conducted on the effectiveness of collagen peptides, it has pointed to providing support for improved skin elasticity and hydration. This is key to remember, though, as improving the collagen in your whole body doesn’t necessarily come down to taking one or two supplements. Improving bodily function is a multi-faceted mission that includes a whole spectrum approach.

Eating foods that are rich in vitamin C, copper, zinc, and amino acids can also help improve endogenous collagen production. These components all play a vital role in the body’s ability to make its own collagen, and they’re often included in supplement ingredient lists. Along with taking collagen protein powder, eating foods rich in these compounds can provide ample benefits for your body’s health, improving your ability to heal and recover from the inside out.

Conclusion

Collagen protein can benefit a wide range of the population, and BUBS Naturals has created one of the most highly-regarded and pure products on the market today. Using supplements should always come with a dose of caution and a conversation with a physician to ensure you’re doing the best for your body.

However, with the production of collagen decreasing due to older age, environmental, or lifestyle factors, it’s imperative that we understand the need to support our bodies. Collagen protein supplements have shown promise in their ability to support areas like skin elasticity, muscle strength, and hair growth, all things that our naturally-produced collagen plays a major role in.

Increasing our collagen levels can help us not only feel younger but look younger as well from its ability to improve our skin and hair.

Research is still being done on the effectiveness of collagen supplements as a whole, but those interested in taking it should perform their own research and strive to understand their individual body composition. Along with collagen supplements, taking steps to improve diet and exercise will aid you in achieving your desired health outcome. Self-care is an all-encompassing goal that requires multiple levels to achieve, from getting the proper nutrients through food to adding supplements like collagen to your body. For more information on the BUBS Naturals pure collagen protein powder, check out their website at bubsnaturals.com.