Morgan Wallen has come a long way since he competed on The Voice in 2014, and has solidified himself as one of the biggest names in country music. What is his net worth and how does he make money?

What Is Morgan Wallen’s Net Worth?

The “Wasted on You” singer has an estimated net worth of $12 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Does Morgan Wallen Make Money?

Morgan got his start in music when he competed on season 6 of The Voice. He impressed the judges with his cover of “Collide” by Howie Day, and he ultimately joined Usher‘s team. Morgan was eventually taken by Adam Levine‘s team and was eliminated during the playoffs.

Despite being kicked off of the competition show, Morgan didn’t give up and he released his debut EP, Stand Alone, in August 2015. The Tennessee native went on to release the EPs The Way I Talk and Morgan Wallen before he released his debut album, If I Know Me, in April 2018.

Morgan’s second album, Dangerous: The Double Album, was released in January 2021, followed by One Thing at a Time in March 2023.

How Else Does Morgan Wallen Make Money?

In addition to his music career, Morgan has also made extra cash through his partnership with Ryl Tea. He introduced fans to his signature beverage with the brand in May 2023.

“Told y’all something sweet was coming soon… introducing my very own Sweet Tea,” he wrote via Instagram. “Ryl Tea and I worked hard to capture the taste I remember from my childhood. It took time, but it was well worth the wait. I love this sweet tea and the fact that it’s healthy makes it all the better. This tea takes me right back to my Mamaw’s front porch on a hot summer’s day.”

Additionally, Morgan went into business with fellow country artist Eric Church when they purchased outdoor lifestyle brand Field & Stream in January 2024.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

The duo are part of the ownership group that bought the retail side of the brand from Dick’s Sporting Goods, as well as the media platform from Recurrent for an undisclosed amount. The new owners plan to launch a Field & Stream music festival, which will be an outdoor music event coproduced by Southern Entertainment, per Billboard.

Another initiative of the new owners is to relaunch the Field & Stream print magazine, which stopped publishing in 2015, refresh its digital platform and sell limited edition apparel collection inspired by Eric and Morgan.