Nothing is off limits when it comes to Morgan Stewart! The E! personality spilled all the NSFW tea about her sex life with husband Jordan McGraw after giving birth to the couple’s daughter, Row Renggli.

During a Thursday, April 29, appearance on E!’s Daily Pop, the new mom, 32, explained that she and her hubby, 34, make sure to have date nights where they’re not just “looking at photos of [their newborn] while they’re not with her.” Morgan added that it’s their “main priority” to have some time as a couple. Then she jumped into details about postpartum sex.

“In the beginning it was a little rickety. I was just like, ‘What’s going on? Is this gonna be OK?’ But it’s not like this gaping hole [down there],” she shared. “I will tell you … your first postpartum checkup when she was like, ‘You’re gonna feel a little pressure.’ Where’s the pressure? I felt nothing. Things were really open. I was like, there’s an entire appliance in me. I can’t feel a thing.”

As for dealing with the mommy shamers on social media, Morgan told Daily Pop host Justin Sylvester that she’s “not playing that game.”

“I’m not doing that s–t,” the Rich Kids of Beverly Hills alum said. “I’m new at this. I’m not doing everything correctly. I’m not going to engage in that short of shame and nitpicking. I’m not doing it.”

The former reality star announced via Instagram on February 17 that she and the “HER” singer welcomed Row after “30 hours, 27 apple juices [and] 16 pushes.”

“She decided to join our party!” Morgan added in her social media caption. “And she’s definitely the coolest girl I’ve ever met.”

Prior to her relationship with Jordan, the Morgan Stewart Sport designer married fellow Rich Kids of Beverly Hills star Brendan Fitzpatrick in May 2016. She announced their split via Instagram in August 2019. Months later, Morgan revealed that she had gotten back together with her ex-boyfriend Jordan (the pair were together when they were younger). The duo announced their engagement in July 2020 and tied the knot in December of that same year, while the blonde beauty was pregnant with their daughter.

“The day was beautiful,” Morgan said of her wedding on a December 2020 episode of her YouTube series Necessary Realness. “We really felt very calm and very happy. … The wedding was perfect.”