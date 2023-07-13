Miranda Lambert might soon be shopping for a Little Red Wagon. Friends of the country star, 39, are buzzing she’s pregnant with her first child. “Miranda and Brendan [McLoughlin] have been married for over four years, and it’s been pure bliss living together on the farm [outside Nashville] with all their animals,” a source tells In Touch. “They’re ready to expand the family.” Brendan, a former NYPD officer, met Miranda in 2018 just days before he welcomed a son, Landon, with an ex-girlfriend. A mere three months later, the 31-year-old married Miranda following a whirlwind courtship, and the “Automatic” singer has been a stepmom to Landon — whom she’s called “amazing” — since his infancy. “I’m loving that whole phase,” Miranda gushed about step-motherhood, adding, “I’ve raised a million dogs … so this is a whole new journey. It’s great.” So great, says the source, “Miranda is finally ready to have a baby. She’d love nothing more than to start a family with the love of her life.”

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email In Touch at contact@intouchweekly.com.