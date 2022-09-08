If you’re a fan of country music, there’s a solid chance Miranda Lambert is one of your favorite artists. The “Tin Man” singer has been topping the charts since 2005 — and her impressive net worth proves it! Miranda is worth an estimated $60 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. To learn more about how she makes her money, keep reading!

Miranda released her first studio album in 2005:

The Texas native dropped her first major label album, Kerosene, in March 2005. Since then, Miranda has gone on to produce six other studio albums — including Crazy Ex-Girlfriend in 2007, Revolution in 2009, Four the Record in 2011, Platinum in 2014, The Weight of These Wings in 2016 and Wildcard in 2019. Prior to Kerosene, Miranda independently released a self-titled album in 2001.

Miranda has won many awards:

To date, Miranda has three Grammy Awards under her belt. In 2011, she won Best Female Country Vocal Performance for “The House That Built Me.” In 2015, she took home Best Country Album for Platinum. In 2021, Miranda won Best Country Album for Wildcard. She has also won a whopping 13 Country Music Awards over the years.

Amy Harris/Shutterstock

Miranda is a published author:

Unlike other celebrities, Miranda has yet to drop a tell-all novel. However, since 2010, she’s put out six musical texts with sheet music to be learned on the piano, guitar, vocals and more.

Miranda tours all the time:

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Miranda’s 2020 Wildcard Tour has been postponed. That said, the Southern starlet has been on many tours throughout her career. In fact, Miranda was basically on the road from 2014 to 2019 with her Platinum Tour, Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour, Keeper of the Flame Tour, Highway Vagabond Tour, Livin’ Like Hippies Tour and Wildcard Tour.

Miranda has appeared on reality TV:

In 2003, Miranda came in third place on USA’s Nashville Star. She has also appeared on three episodes of The Voice. In 2012, Miranda was a season 2 battle advisor with Team Blake, which was led by her ex-husband, Blake Shelton.

Miranda and the “God’s Country” crooner called it quits in 2015, and she has since moved on with husband Brendan McLoughlin. Because Miranda’s schedule has slowed down, she and the former NYPD police officer are thinking about baby No. 1. “A family might come sooner than they originally planned,” a source previously told Life & Style. How exciting!