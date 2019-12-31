A bigger brood! Michelle Williams’ daughter, Matilda, couldn’t be happier about her mother’s engagement and pregnancy, a source exclusively tells In Touch. The Blue Valentine actress is currently expecting her first child with acclaimed Hamilton director Thomas Kail in 2020, and they are also planning on tying the knot.

“She loves Thomas and he adores her,” the insider says. “They’re a perfect match and the pregnancy was the surprise icing on the cake. Michelle’s teenaged daughter, Matilda, really likes Thomas and she’s over the moon that her mom is happy and about having a sibling, even though the age difference will be quite significant.”

Shutterstock (3)

Michelle, 39, welcomed her daughter, Matilda, with the late actor Heath Ledger back in October 2005, and by next year, Matilda will have a little brother or sister. According to PEOPLE, the 14-year-old played as matchmaker in her mom’s new romance.

The couple clearly has a great dynamic together, both professionally and personally. Thomas previously directed his bride-to-be in the drama Fosse/Verdon and Michelle put on such an incredible performance that she later won the coveted Emmy Award for lead actress.

Michelle has been busy filming Venom 2 and she was recently spotted out with her beau, 42, in London. The Oscar nominated star was seen purchasing clothes for her bundle of joy at Seraphine’s maternity boutique in Kensington.

As fans may recall, Michelle has always been optimistic about finding love again in the wake of Heath’s tragic passing in 2008.

Agostino Fabio / MEGA

“I never gave up,” she told Vanity Fair while opening up about her private life in 2018. “I always say to Matilda, ‘Your dad loved me before anybody thought I was talented, or pretty, or had nice clothes.'”

The blonde beauty also offered advice to other hopeless romantics who dream of finding their perfect match, addressing how important it is to find someone who truly cares.

“Don’t settle,” the actress said during her candid interview. “Don’t settle for something that feels like a prison or is hard, or hurts you. If it doesn’t feel like love, it’s not love.”

Michelle and her fiancé, Thomas, have so much to look forward to in the next year!