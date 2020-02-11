In hot water. Lindsay Lohan’s father, Michael Lohan, was arrested for allegedly strangling his estranged wife, Kate Major, in Southampton, New York, a source confirms to In Touch. The 59-year-old was reportedly “charged with strangulation and harassment” after she filed a police report on Monday, February 10. According to the insider, he “was detained on the street in front of his kids” and “acted combative” prior to his arrest.

“Monday’s domestic incident occurred at Lohan’s house on Hampton Road, but he was arrested at about 4:40 p.m. on Main Street, about two miles from the home. One reported victim, female. He was arrested without incident and was booked in jail within a couple of hours later,” Sgt. Herman Lamison of Southampton Village PD told In Touch in a statement.

Lohan was charged with misdemeanor criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation (choking) and second-degree harassment, which is a violation. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday, February 11 in Southampton Village Justice Court.

Major reportedly told police he attacked her at her home after she confronted him about his internet browsing history, according to the Daily Mail. He allegedly searched for escort services in Houston when he was visiting there on a trip. Major was allegedly left with bruises after Lohan “threw plastic clothing hangers at her before grabbing her by the throat.”

KCR/Shutterstock

This is not the first time the Mean Girls actress’ father has found himself in legal trouble. In 2011, he was booked on three felony charges. “He allegedly prevented Major from calling 911 and, in the process, caused her minor injuries. Michael was charged with inflicting corporal injury on a cohabitant, false imprisonment and preventing a report of victimization,” according to E! News. Lohan was later released on $5,000 bail and told to stay away from Major until his next court date.

A Beverly Hills judge ultimately dismissed the charges against Lohan following their reconciliation. But in November 2011, Lohan pleaded guilty to the charges. As part of the plea deal, he had to complete a four-month domestic-violence treatment program and was placed on two years probation.

However, in September 2018, the television personality’s estranged wife, Major, filed for divorce in Florida, according to documents obtained by The Blast. In the court docs, she referred to their relationship as “irretrievably broken.”

“Kate and I went to a mediation attorney to work out the terms of the divorce but her lawyer pulled a fast one and went behind my back. I guess he wants publicity and to make money. Isn’t that always the case? After all, he’s doing it for nothing and asking for legal fees from me. Hmmmm! Case and point!” he told the outlet following the news.

Major and Lohan share two biological children together and they tied the knot back in 2014. He also has four children with his ex-wife, Dina Lohan, including Lindsay, and another child with a different ex, Kristi Horn.

In January 2020, the Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club star’s mother was also reportedly arrested for a DWI after allegedly leaving the scene of a crash in Long Island.

“Dina Lohan has not been evaluated concerning her intoxication. The allegations are unfounded and we intend to vigorously defend this case, which is returnable in the county court,” her attorney, Mark Jay Heller, told In Touch in a statement.