Matthew Perry’s family is hoping for something positive to come out of his death at the age of 54. In a new statement released on Monday, November 27, the late actor’s loved ones urged fans to donate to The Matthew Perry Foundation on Giving Tuesday to help those struggling with addiction and substance abuse.

“It is important to us, as a family, to honor Matthew’s legacy,” the family said, per People. “The potential that the Matthew Perry Foundation has to help those suffering from this disease is something we are proud to bring to the world.”

The Friends star’s family launched The Matthew Perry Foundation on November 3, just six days after Matthew died on October 28. Matthew was open about his battle with addiction and the organization was created to continue his efforts in aiding others with similar struggles.

“The Matthew Perry Foundation is the realization of Matthew’s enduring commitment to helping others struggling with the disease of addiction,” the charity’s website reads. “It will honor his legacy and be guided by his own words and experiences and driven by his passion for making a difference in as many lives as possible.”

The website also includes a quote Matthew said in 2022 about how he wants to be remembered after dying. “When I die, I don’t want Friends to be the first thing that’s mentioned – I want helping others to be the first thing that’s mentioned,” he said. “And I’m going to live the rest of my life proving that. Addiction is far too powerful for anyone to defeat alone. But together, one day at a time, we can beat it down.”

Matthew died from an apparent drowning at his home in Los Angeles. An official cause of death for the 17 Again star has not been confirmed. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner completed an autopsy but listed the cause of death as “deferred” pending toxicology results.

Those who spent time with the film star before his death noted that he appeared to be in a good place. “I was one of the last people to speak to him and see him before he passed,” Athenna Crosby, who was photographed with Matthew on October 27, shared. “I want to emphasize that Matthew was in extremely good spirits and talked to me enthusiastically about the things he had coming up in his life. He was so happy and vibrant. Please refrain from any speculation surrounding his death and know that the man was on a comeback and deserved more time on this Earth.”