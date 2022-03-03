Nothing fake about him! Matthew McConaughey addressed rumors that he had a hair transplant, shutting them down in an interview with LADBible.

The actor, 52, opened up about using a special topical ointment after noticing he was beginning to go bald 19 years ago.

“You can go back and look at things like The Wedding Planner and those things; I mean, you’ll see, I was losing,” the Academy Award winner admitted. “I got a picture, turn of the millennium party in 2000 in Jamaica, I was looking down laughing and there was a baseball-sized bald spot on the top of my head.”

After shaving his head in the nineties, Matthew explained that he used a topical ointment on his head “once a day for 10 minutes,” rubbing it in, with no other products. “I was fully committed to it,” he continued. “No Propecia, no nothing, it was just manual labor.”

Kristina Bumphrey/Starpix/Shutterstock

The Interstellar star admitted he didn’t know exactly how it all worked, but ever since using the ointment, he’s sported a full head of hair. “All I can tell you is it came back,” he said. “I have more hair now than I had in 1999.”

Matthew went on to tell a story about how a surgeon once questioned his luscious lucks at a hair transplant convention. “He goes, ‘Can I just look at your hair? Can I just feel it and see?’ I said, ‘Yeah man,’ and he goes ‘You don’t have transplants!’ I said, ‘That’s what I said, of course, I don’t.’”

The Dallas Buyers Club star came out with a book last year titled Greenlights: Your Journal, Your Journey. The book was published in October 2020 and takes years of Matthew’s diaries, turning it into a part memoir, part guide to living.

The New York Times bestselling author is married to model and designer Camila Alves. The pair met in 2006 and got engaged in 2011. The two tied the knot six years after meeting, in June 2012. Matthew and Camila, 40, share three children together, Levi, 13, Vida, 12, and Livingston, 9.