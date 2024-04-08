Matt Lauer and Shamin Abas Hold Hands at Don Lemon's Wedding

Matt Lauer and girlfriend Shamin Abas held hands in a rare public appearance together as they attended pal Don Lemon‘s New York City wedding on April 6.

The former Today show host, 66, looked dapper in a navy suit while Shamin, 54, donned a glittery copper top and matching skirt, showing off PDA as they arrived at Fifth Avenue Presbyterian Church.

The duo was part of a star-studded guest list who watched former CNN host Don, 58, marry Tim Malone. The pair began dating in 2016 and got engaged in 2019.

Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria, Luann de Lesseps, Clive Davis, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin and Tamron Hall were among the 140 friends who attended the ceremony.

Matt and Shamin have been dating since 2019 but keep a low profile. He hasn’t worked in broadcasting since he was fired from Today in 2017 amid sexual misconduct allegations. Hoda Kotb took over his position alongside Savannah Guthrie, and the two have helmed Today ever since.

The former newsman’s ex-wife, Annette Roque, filed for divorce from Matt in July 2019, although they reportedly were living separately at the time of his firing. Their divorce was finalized in September of that year, after the pair reportedly had already come to a financial settlement and division of property. The exes share three children: Jack, 22, Romy, 20, and Thijs, 17.

Three days after Matt’s firing, he seemingly apologized to Annette when he released a statement about his situation.

“There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions,” he said. “To the people I have hurt, I am truly sorry. As I am writing this, I realize the depth of the damage and disappointment I have left behind at home and at NBC.”

He continued, “Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized, but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed. I regret that my shame is now shared by the people I cherish dearly. Repairing the damage will take a lot of time and soul searching and I’m committed to beginning that effort. It is now my full time job.”

Matt and Shamin knew each other through work years before his divorce. She works in luxury goods marketing, working with such clients such as Ferrari North America, Maserati Americas, De Beer diamonds, Christie’s Auction House and Rolls Royce.

“Matt and Shamin are happy and serious about each other,” a source told People in January 2023. “They had a good solid foundation as friends and in business when they started dating, and the romance has grown over the years.”

“They are happy and both busy in their own lives, as well as together,” the insider added. “They have many of the same interests.”