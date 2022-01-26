The Mammoth Film Festival has announced that not only will it take place in person February 3 through 6 in Mammoth Lakes, California, but they revealed their star-studded lineup.

Featuring more than 90 films, the festival will have premieres across five categories: feature, documentary, short, episodic and music video.

The film festival, which started in 2018 and has been attended and featured films by Quentin Tarantino, Zac Efron and many more, will feature the world premieres of The Immaculate Room, starring Emile Hirsch, Kate Bosworth and Ashley Greene Khoury; Bosch & Rockit, starring Luke Hemsworth, Rasmus King, Isabel Lucas and Leanna Walsman; Who Are You People, written and directed by Ben Epstein; The Abandon directed by award winning filmmaker Jason Satterlund; and Manifest West written and directed by Joe Dietsch and Louie Gibson.

And in the short category, Vampire Diaries‘ Nina Dobrev will make her directorial debut with The One. “The last 20 years has served as an informal film school and I was so excited to finally apply what I’ve learned to my directorial debut, The One,” Dobrev says. “Storytelling is my passion, and I’m eager to continue to make female driven films for women, by women. The journey to make The One was both challenging and exhilarating and I’m incredibly proud of the passion project that we as a team brought to life.”

Courtesy of Mammoth Film Festival

Speaking of directorial debuts, Glee’s Jenna Ushkowitz will also be present for the screening of her short film The Dinner Party. And Modern Family star Ariel Winter‘s produced film Boys will also be a must-see.

In one of his last projects before his death, the late Ed Asner will star in Bury Me In Armour, directed by James P. Rees.

Meanwhile, the episodics category will feature captivating pilots by Hollywood’s up-and-comers, and the documentary category will dig into some intriguing topics.

The whole event will judged by a committee will be led by Maurice Fadida, executive producer of the The Trial of the Chicago 7, with other judges to be announced soon.

“We’re beyond thrilled to return to Mammoth for the 2022 festival, with such a broad slate of films that we are truly excited to showcase and screen from a diverse and exciting group of artists, at the all new and renovated Minaret Cinemas,” says Tanner Beard, president of Mammoth Film Festival, and Tomik Mansoori, the festival’s cofounder “This year will be an impactful festival after our year long break, grateful to be in the theatre, in person, and celebrating these stories. We will follow all protocols to ensure the safety of our festival participants, while creating the best possible experience for our filmmakers and festival attendees.”

In addition to the Mammoth Film Festival App, which is available in your app store and has a complete guide and schedule for the event, people interested in attending can get tickets and registration here.

Courtesy of Mammoth Film Festival

To keep warm, all of the festival talent will be rocking the winter boot favorite mou. Founded in 2002, cult London-label mou offers original and hand-crafted footwear in premium natural fibers. At mou, ethical and eco-friendly production is a priority. Design innovation and traditional hand-crafted manufacturing techniques combine to maximize the natural beauty of leathers in their collections. All styles are created with comfort in mind and feature long-lasting soles, finishings and details.

Courtesy of Mammoth Film Festival

Guests will stay hydrated with PATH Water, who is working to erase plastic water consumption with their sleek, refillable Aluminum bottles. In addition to receiving a custom all-white PATH bottle, guests can refill it a refilling station in Mammoth.