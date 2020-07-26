Canadian rocker Lukas Rossi is serving socially distanced party vibes with his new music video for his latest single, “Summertime.”

“‘Summertime,’ is a fun, upbeat summer anthem that will appeal to listeners of all ages. It’s all about having a good time and trying to enjoy the simple things in life,” Lukas reveals. “Something I think we’re all trying to do during these crazy times we’re living in.”

Production for the video began before the quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic, and it was finished with the support of Lukas’ famous friends. The treatment features video cameos from music’s biggest names like Matt Pinfield, Tommy Lee, Joey Fatone, DMC, members of P.OD and members of Three Days Grace. Other stars that make appearances in the music video are Paul Schulze, Tiffany, comedian Big Jay Oakerson and more.

“Summertime” is the result of a collaboration that includes resounding themes of hope, unity, friends and family and the bonds that connect us all.

