Netflix’s hit reality TV ​dating show Love on the Spectrum U.S. season 2 returns to the streamer soon and will feature several familiar faces along with a few new ones. The series follows a group of people on the autism spectrum as they dip their toes into the dating pool and attempt to find love.

When Does ‘Love on the Spectrum’ Season 2 Premiere?

Love on the Spectrum U.S. season 2 premieres on January 19, 2024, on Netflix, and all seven episodes will be available to view at once.

Netflix describes the series as “an insightful and warm-hearted series following people on the autism spectrum as they navigate the world of dating and relationships. In its second season, this U.S. based series tells the stories of a unique and diverse cast of characters — including new romantic hopefuls and familiar faces — searching for something we all hope to find, love.”

Which Cast Members Are Returning for ‘Love on the Spectrum ’ Season 2?

Fans of the show will recognize several of the cast members starring in season 2 as they return to continue their journeys. Abbey Romeo from season 1 became a fan favorite after she won everyone over with her love for animals and all things Disney. She lives in Los Angeles and fans watched her and her costar David Isaacman fall in love and pursue a relationship during season 1. They’re now officially a couple and back to let viewers watch as they navigate their new lifestyle together.

Netflix

Dani Bowman, who also lives in Los Angeles, returns for Love on the Spectrum season 2 as well. She founded an animation company at the age of 11 and she now works to teach children on the autism spectrum about the art of animation. Dani tried out speed dating during season 1 and hoped to develop a deeper connection with a man she met on a date during filming. While they continued dating for a short time after filming ended, eventually they broke up and Dani’s ready to get back into the dating scene.

Steve Spitz and James Jones also appeared in Love on the Spectrum season 1, and both men return in season 2. Steve ventured into the online dating world during filming, and continued to build new relationships outside of the show. Unfortunately, nothing ever turned into anything serious.

James pulled at viewers’ heartstrings when he talked about the bullying he endured as a child during season 1. However, he developed close friendships and continued to enjoy time with those friends after filming ended. While James never found that someone special in the first season, he’s ready to get back in the saddle and try again.

Who Is Joining the Cast of ‘Love on the Spectrum’ Season 2?

Love on the Spectrum has added three new members to the cast for season 2 – Connor, Tanner and Journey. Fans will see them navigate the waters of relationships and attempt to find a long-lasting connection as they meet new people with similar interests.