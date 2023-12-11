The HBO documentary Love Has Won, released on November 13, 2023, tells the story of the life and death of ​”Mother God” cult leader Amy Carlson, and how the ordinary Oregon woman came to believe, and convince others, that she was a 19-billion-year-old spiritual being.

The already-unbelievable tale came to a shocking conclusion when it was revealed that — after Amy eventually succumbed to alcohol abuse, anorexia and the chronic ingestion of the controversial dietary supplement colloidal silver at the age of 45 ​— cult members kept her skeletal remains in a shrine in their shared Crestone, Colorado, home.

Though seven of Amy’s housemates were arrested for abusing and/or tampering with her corpse after her April 2021 death, all charges were dropped by late September of that year.

Where Are Lauryn ​’Aurora’ Suarez and Ashley ​’Hope’ Peluso Now?

Following Amy’s death, ​Lauryn Suarez and Ashley Peluso – who were both heavily featured throughout the documentary – started their own group, 5D Full Disclosure, which shares many beliefs with Love Has Won. The pair, who both live in Florida, host a “5D spirituality” web series, offer online spiritual healing sessions and events, and even sell merch to promote their movement.

The website for 5D Full Disclosure, which describes itself as as a “guiding resource, delving into the evolution of Earth towards a higher-dimensional existence,” even boasts a tab called “About Mom,” which shares the story of Amy and how she “accomplished her mission by achieving physical ascension” when she died.

Where Are ​’Father God’ Jason Castillo and John Robertson Now?

Amy’s ex-lover, who was named by Love Has Won as the final “Father God,” was no stranger to the legal system when he was arrested after Amy’s death.

​Jason Castillo has an extensive criminal record in Florida, California and Nevada, though he had a clean record in Colorado at the time — an argument his defense made for lowering his bail, which was set at $100,000.

Once the charges were dropped, “Father God” Jason and “Father Multiverse” John Robertson moved to Wisconsin together and, like Lauryn and Ashley, ​started their own offshoot group called “Joy Rains.” On their Joy Rains Facebook page, which has more than 700 followers, Jason and John make daily social media posts, sharing everything from photos and memories with Amy, to advertisements for their “Christic Awakening” sessions.

Where Is Avigail ‘Archeia Faith’ Lowes Now?

​Avigail Lowes works as a “healer” in Colorado, according to an end card in the last few moments of the documentary,

Where Is Ryan ​’El Moyra’ Kramer Now?

​Ryan Kramer lives in Florida and has more than 40,000 followers on the messaging app Telegram. His profile, called “5D Full Disclosure 17,” reads, “The last rabbit hole you’ll ever encounter. Welcome to The Great Awakening.”

A scene in the documentary provided insight into how Ryan felt about the cult after his arrest for tampering with Amy’s corpse.

After Amy’s mummified body was found, police told Ryan he seemed like an intelligent man, to which he replied, “I know, and now I’m here.” According to director Hannah Olsen in a December 2023 interview with Variety, this scene was included to show his “disbelief” in the way his life in the cult had unfolded.

“El Moyra believed then and continues to believe now that Amy Carlson is God, but he also on some level knew that he was straddling the 3D and the 5D, and trying to reconcile his actions with the perception of those actions by that police officer,” Hannah told the outlet. “He was saying, “I know this looks crazy, but it happened.”

Where Are Gabriel ​’Commander Buddha’ Gomez and ​’Mother Mary’ Mary Lowers Now?

Gabriel and Mary are roommates in Colorado, where they reportedly live a quiet life.

Where Is Erin Now?

The former Love Has Won member, whose last name is not readily available to the public, lives in Colorado with her three children.

Where Is Miguel Lamboy Now?

Miguel Lamboy, the former “Father God” who was the one to report that Amy’s corpse was being preserved in the cult’s Crestone home, declined to participate in the docuseries. He has not been in contact with anyone from the former group since.

Where Are Cole Carlson and Madi Carlson Now?

Amy’s son, Cole ​Carlson, is currently studying microbiology in Germany. Amy’s daughter, Madi ​Carlson, recently moved to Colorado, and hopes to become a nurse.