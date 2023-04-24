XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas was a mecca for A-list celebrities, athletes, music artists and social media influencers on Saturday, April 22, when Loren Gray rang in her 21st birthday celebration at the venue.

Loren’s crew of 12 guests was spotted in the club’s VIP section, and they were welcomed in with oversized photos and signage reading, “Happy Birthday, Loren,” paired with a custom pink glitter cake. The crowd was also seen celebrating the weekend festivities at Wynn’s Encore Beach Club earlier in the day followed by an extravagant dinner at Casa Playa.

Nightlife DJ David Guetta was also seen at the beach club with other familiar faces, including Kansas City Chiefs superstar Travis Kielce and Chandler Parsons.

The football player was definitely in great spirits for the outing while socializing with fans at the club. Later in the evening, XS presented Travis with a custom-framed photograph to commemorate his crowd champagne spray that went viral during the team’s visit to the nightclub in preparation for their big 2023 Super Bowl win.

XS Nightclub was Vegas’ star-studded hotspot for the entire weekend. Apart from Loren and her birthday bash, countless celebrities were spotted living it up at the venue, including several athletes other than Travis: UFC icon Conor McGregor and Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps were among the most recognizable faces. The gold medalist even took it upon himself to join the DJ booth with Diplo at one point in the evening, with Michael taking his shirt off to hype up the crowd while Diplo grabbed the mic to boast, “Michael Phelps – he’s going to dive, he’s going to swim. Las Vegas, make some noise!”

Even Creed leading man Michael B. Jordan was seen hanging out at the club, in addition to actor Chace Crawford.

Since Loren was the talk of the night, many other of her fellow social media personalities were seen having the time of their lives. Dixie D’Amelio, for starters, made an appearance.

Since a nightclub is nothing without its music, several artists such as singer Sabrina Carpenter and music producer Benny Blanco hit up XS Nightclub for a night to remember too.