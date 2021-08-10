New couple alert? Lily-Rose Depp and Austin Butler were spotted (and photographed!) locking lips seemingly after a dinner date in London on August 8. Based on the passion in these pics, it may be safe to say their meals did not include garlic.

On August 9, the Daily Mail published photos of the pair walking with Austin’s arm over the actress/model’s shoulders, hugging and intimately kissing as they leaned against a wall. The grainy pictures have many celebrity sleuths suspecting that the actors are Hollywood’s newest couple.

Reps for Lily-Rose, 22, and Austin, 29, did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s requests for comment.

This is not the first time the actors have dated other people in the film industry.

Lily-Rose, the daughter of Johnny Depp and model Vanessa Paradis, was previously linked to her costar in The King, Timothée Chalamet. The actors never officially announced they were a couple, despite photos of the two displaying plenty of PDA on a yacht that made the rounds in September 2019. Timothée, 25, later told GQ in October 2019 that he was “embarrassed” by the photos.

It’s believed Lily-Rose and the Call Me By Your Name star dated from 2018 until sometime in 2020.

Earlier this year, rumors circulated that Timothée and Lily-Rose were back together after they were spotted shopping together in New York City. While Lily-Rose was window shopping outside, the Little Women actor appeared to run inside a jewelry store to purchase her a surprise gift. Despite the sparkly bling, the spark between the two doesn’t seem to have been reignited.

Lev Radin/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Austin, best known for his work on the television series Switched at Birth, dated High School Musical actress Vanessa Hudgens from 2011 until 2019. According to E! News, the relationship couldn’t survive scheduling conflicts and long distance as Vanessa, 32, was overseas filming Netflix’s The Princess Switch 2.

A source told In Touch at the time​​​ Vanessa and Austin “wanted different things in life” and the pair remain friendly.

“It made them reassess the relationship. Vanessa was only 22 and Austin was only 19 when they started dating — they’ve both changed so much over the years.”

Austin, who is currently filming an Elvis Presley biopic as the King of Rock and Roll himself, and Lily-Rose have yet to address their relationship. Until then, fans can only assume and brainstorm a good couple nickname. Maybe “Dutler?” Or perhaps “Bepp?”