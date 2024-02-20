In Touch Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Sweaters are an underrated fashion staple we can wear year-round. Along with providing warmth and comfort, they’re incredibly trendy and chic. In the cooler months, chunky knits protect against blistering winds and low temps. They’re great for layering with collared blouses and puffer vests. During transitional seasons, lightweight sweaters are a fashion must-have. They’re lightweight enough to layer underneath a thin jacket, and you can even tie them around your shoulders for a preppy vibe.

Now that we’re daydreaming of spring, it’s the ideal time to pull out lightweight sweaters. If you’re in the market for a stylish knit you can style with everything from jeans to dressy trousers, head straight to Amazon. The brand Heymiss is offering 22% off a long-sleeve sweater shoppers are raving about!

Get the Heymiss Long-Sleeve Sweater for just $20 (originally $26) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 2024, but are subject to change.

The sweater in question features trendy drop shoulders and a V-neck design. Plus, it comes equipped with chic side slits for a unique touch. The lightweight top is made from lightweight, stretchy and skin-friendly fabric. That means you’ll have a comfortable fit without any itchy materials scratching your skin.

Savvy Amazon shoppers have already purchased this top in multiple colors, and there’s no doubt that you’ll be inspired to do the same. The top is available in nine haute hues, including caramel, khaki, red and gray. You can snag it in black and apricot nude shades too!

“[The sweater is] lightweight but decently warm and very soft and comfortable, “one five-star reviewer shared. The same commenter offered sizing advice: “Sizing is generous. I’d size down if you like your tops to be more form-fitting.” Another reviewer agreed. “This is a very soft and comfortable sweater. It is lightweight and breathable,” they wrote. “I ordered a large and I am pleased with the fit. It does run large, so if you want it tight-fitting go down a size. I will be buying more in other colors.”

This cozy and lightweight sweater is the perfect addition as we approach a change in season. Snag this shopper-approved find on sale at Amazon!

