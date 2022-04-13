The baby formerly known as Wolf. Kylie Jenner is speaking out on which Kardashian sister suggested the former name for her newborn son.

“Wolf was never on our list,” the mother of two told Entertainment Tonight on Monday, April 11. “It just was actually something Khloé suggested, and I liked the name!”

“Don’t do this to me,” Khloé Kardashian joked as she avoided taking credit.

“No, I liked the name. There’s nothing against Wolf,” Kylie, 24, said reassuringly. “It just wasn’t him,” she added, mimicking her remarks in the name change announcement.

Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Kylie and boyfriend Travis Scott welcomed their second child, a baby boy, together in February 2022. Days after their son’s birth, Kylie shared the news with an adorable black-and-white photo of her holding her newborn’s hand. The couple announced their son’s name was Wolf Webster but soon after, decided that name didn’t suit their baby boy.

“FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories in March 2022. “We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere,” she concluded, alongside a pair of sweating emoji and a praying hands emoji.

“It’s the hardest thing in the world to name a child,” older sister Kim Kardashian chimed in during the interview with Entertainment Tonight after revealing that she “loved” the boy’s original name.

Agreeing with Kim on the stress of choosing a name, Kylie added, “And they say you have to sign the birth certificate within ten days.”

Their son is now more than two months old and Kylie and Travis, 30, have yet to land on a fitting name.

“We have some really strong options,” The Kardashians star said without naming names. “But we haven’t officially changed it.”

“Before I officially change it, I just want to be sure,” she added.

As for when fans can expect the big announcement, Kylie explained to Extra, “We just haven’t fully legally changed it or anything, so I don’t want to announce a new name and then change it again.”

“We’re just not ready to share a new name yet,” she added.

In addition to their still-unnamed son, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott share 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster.