Everything Kristin Cavallari Has Said About Her ‘Toxic’ Relationship with Ex-Husband Jay Cutler

Laguna Beach alum Kristin Cavallari has been very vocal about her decision to divorce ex-husband Jay Cutler since their split in April 2020.

“With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce,” the Very Cavallari alum captioned a photo of the couple in her Instagram announcement. “We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.”

The pair had been going through a rough patch for a while prior to their split as she confided in friends during an April 2019 episode of her E! reality show.

“Jay has been great, yes. From the outside, like, things are so perfect and things are so great,” she said at the time. “But actually, like, they’re not. And that sucks. It sucks. That’s the thing, though, with marriage — it’s ups and downs. Right now we’re in a low, but in two months we could be up here again. And that’s how we’ve always been, our whole relationship. It is what it is.”

“There’s no such thing as a perfect relationship,” the Uncommon James founder added. “Jay and I have problems — I’ve always been very vocal about that. We have to work at our relationship. … We definitely have issues.”

The former NFL quarterback proposed to the reality star in April 2011, just eight months after meeting through mutual friend Giuliana Rancic.

“Jay is a good Midwestern boy; he’s a gentleman,” she told Us Weekly ahead of their engagement. “He opens up car doors and he did the laundry today, which I thought is pretty cool, so he’s a good boy. We’re in love!”

Though the couple split just three months later, they ultimately rekindled their romance and tied the knot in June 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee. The exes share three children: son Camden Jack, born in August 2012, son Jaxon Wyatt, born in March 2014, and daughter Saylor James, born in November 2015.

Keep scrolling to read everything Kristin Cavallari has said about her divorce from Jay Cutler.