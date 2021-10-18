A wonderful surprise! Kourtney Kardashian is “over the moon” about her engagement to Travis Barker, a source exclusively tells In Touch. “She had an idea he was going to propose soon but wasn’t expecting it to happen this weekend.”

According to the insider, the Blink-182 drummer “planned the engagement in advance.” The rocker, 45, got down on one knee on the beach at the Rosewood Miramar Hotel in Montecito, California, on Sunday, October 17.

Travis popped the question to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 42, at sunset surrounded by candles and hundreds of red roses in the shape of a heart. He asked for her hand in marriage by presenting her with a giant oval-cut diamond ring.

Following the surprise proposal, the happy couple reunited with Kourtney’s family for an intimate dinner celebration. Noticeably absent from the gathering was Kourtney’s ex Scott Disick, who is the father of her three children: Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6.

Travis’ kids Alabama Barker and Landon Barker, whom he shares with ex Shanna Moakler, were also in attendance. They both shared their excitement for their father’s engagement on Instagram.

“So happy for you guys,” Alabama, 15, wrote over a photo of Kourtney and Travis. “I love [you] both.”

The drummer’s 18-year-old son shared a similar sentiment on his own account, writing, “Congratulations [Kourtney] and [Travis] I’m so happy for you guys love you guys so much.”

Kourtney and Travis, who have affectionately been dubbed #Kravis by fans, first ignited dating rumors in January 2021. They confirmed their hot new romance just one month later in February.

“They’ve been secretly together for a couple of months and are really into each other,” a source told Life & Style at the time. “The chemistry between them was there, so it seemed like a natural transition.”

Prior to her engagement to Travis, Kourtney famously dated Scott on and off from 2006 to 2015. She also dated Younes Bendjima in 2016 after meeting at Paris Fashion Week but called it quits in August 2018.

Three years later, and the Poosh.com founder has found her soulmate in Travis. “Forever,” she captioned an Instagram photo announcing their engagement. “Forever,” he echoed in the comments.