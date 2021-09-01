There’s been a new development in Kravisgate. After Younes Bendjima leaked an alleged DM from Scott Disick, in which he shaded their mutual ex Kourtney Kardashian and her new boyfriend, Travis Barker, Younes and Kourt posted a very similar photo on their Instagram Stories.

On Tuesday, August 31, the model, 28, shared a video of himself on a run with “the broskis” in a square of Paris, Place Vendôme, as he approached the Vendôme Column on his Instagram Stories.

Younes Bendjima/Instagram

Oddly, two hours after Younes shared the video, the Poosh founder, 42, shared a still image of the Vendôme Column in her Instagram Stories, captioning it with “[midnight] in Paris.”

Kourt and her PDA-partner-in-crime, Travis, 45, have seemingly extended their Venice vacation to Paris. Meanwhile, Younes’ mother lives in Paris, and he often spends a lot of time in the city of love.

It’s unlikely the two met up to go over the Scott, 38, drama, who shares 11-year-old son Mason, 9-year-old daughter Penelope and 6-year-old son Reign with Kourtney.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

The boxer and Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, who dated from 2016 to 2018 and briefly reunited in 2019, weren’t a solid match, according to an insider. Speaking to Life & Style, the source said Younes inadvertently made the reality TV star “feel bad about herself.”

In an episode of KUWTK in March, Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian called one of their sister’s exes “negative.” They also revealed the unnamed ex texts Kourt, but she “never” replies. Khloé, 37, tweeted that the ex was so “toxic and negative for Kourt.” When a fan asked if she was referring to “Y,” she called them smart.

According to Younes’ August 30 Instagram Stories, Scott directly messaged the model a picture of Kourtney straddling the Blink-182 drummer on a boat during their romantic getaway.

“Yo is this chick ok!???? Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” Scott allegedly wrote.

“Doesn’t matter to me as long as [she’s] happy,” Younes responded. “PS: [I ain’t] your bro.”

In the alleged screenshot, which shows that the two exes do not follow each other, Younes captioned in red, “Keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately.”

It is unclear why the house-flipper would reach out to Younes regarding his ex’s new relationship, as they certainly don’t seem to be buddies. During the Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ reunion, host Andy Cohen asked Scott how he felt about the reality TV star dating other men.

“It seems like you get really upset when Kourtney is linked to other guys,” Andy said.

“Me? No. I just want to kill them. Well, the last guy,” Scott responded. “Let’s all be honest here.”